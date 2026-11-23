PRESS RELEASE



For immediate release: 23 November 2026



The benefits of HRT at the menopause



Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is the main treatment for troublesome menopausal symptoms and can be used alongside lifestyle changes and other non-hormonal treatment options. It may not be suitable for everyone, but has many benefits for women at this time of life.



In the Autumn 2026 issue of The Menopause Exchange newsletter, Dr Vikram Talaulikar, associate specialist in reproductive health at University College Hospital (UCLH), looks at the clinical evidence for using HRT at the menopause to replace lost hormones (oestrogen with or without progesterone). His article includes hot flushes and night sweats, urinary and vaginal symptoms, bone health, type 2 diabetes, as well as other less-well-known short-term and long-term benefits.



“There’s a lot of conflicting information out there,” says Norma Goldman, founder and director of The Menopause Exchange. “Our aim is to ensure that women have the latest evidence-based facts before deciding whether or not to use HRT. In this article, we focus on the benefits of using HRT for a wide range of menopausal symptoms. Obviously women also need to weigh up their personal benefits and risks with their doctor.”



The Menopause Exchange’s subscribers include women, men, healthcare professionals, complementary therapists, workplace managers, employees and journalists. Other articles in the Autumn 2026 issue of The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter include workplace health at the menopause, probiotics and women’s health, and fibroids and endometriosis, as well as news, Ask the Experts Q&As and information about Norma Goldman’s webinars, talks and workshops.



The Menopause Exchange, which was established in 1999, is unbiased and independent and isn’t sponsored by any companies or organisations. Our free quarterly newsletter contains articles written by top UK medical experts, including menopause consultants, GPs, specialist menopause nurses, pharmacists, dietitians, complementary practitioners, a menopause counsellor and physiotherapists.



To join The Menopause Exchange, anyone can sign up for free on our website, http://www.menopause-exchange.co.uk. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter/X (@MenopauseExch).



New free monthly Menopause Exchange group meetings: We’re excited to launch our free, monthly Menopause Exchange group meetings, hosted by Norma Goldman, who qualified as a pharmacist and a health promotion specialist, and available exclusively to our members. Held online via Zoom, these informal one-hour sessions (7.00 p.m.– 8.00 p.m.) will provide an opportunity for women to come together in a supportive environment to discuss menopause-related topics. During the meetings, Norma will help to drive the conversation and answer questions, while members will be able to share their experiences and practical tips and learn from one another. These meetings aren’t suitable for healthcare professionals. Women should email [email protected] or call 020 8420 7245 to register their interest.



Menopause webinars: Your readers may be interested in attending or organising an online webinar presented by Norma. These are suitable for women at or approaching the menopause, women who have had premature ovarian insufficiency (before age 40), an early menopause or a hysterectomy, or anyone with an interest in women’s midlife health. Norma also presents an ‘Understanding the Menopause’ webinar, geared towards workplaces, and a separate workplace webinar for line managers, HR teams, occupational health personnel, menopause champions and others responsible in the workplace (companies and organisations) for the wellbeing of employees. In all webinars, attendees will be able to ask questions and will receive a factsheet.



To attend an ‘Understanding the Menopause’ webinar, organise one for your workplace or for more information, email [email protected] or call 020 8420 7245.



End

NOTES FOR EDITORS

1. The Menopause Exchange was launched in June 1999.

2. Articles in previous issues of The Menopause Exchange newsletter include: The menopause: what your family should know; Who can’t take HRT?; Testosterone at the menopause; Vitamins at the menopause; CBT, systemic psychotherapy and mindfulness; Thriving in midlife; All about ovarian cancer.

3. Norma Goldman, founder and director of The Menopause Exchange, has a pharmacy degree and a Master’s degree in health promotion. She gives webinars, talks and workshops on the menopause to employees in the workplace including hospitals, women’s groups, healthcare professionals, GP practices, organisations, companies and at exhibitions.

4. Victoria Goldman, editor of The Menopause Exchange newsletter, is an experienced health journalist, editor and proofreader, with a BSc. degree in Biomedical Science and a Master’s degree in Science Communication. She is the author of three crime novels – The Redeemer, The Associate and Little Secrets (shortlisted for the CWA Whodunnit Dagger Award 2026). Her website is: https://vgoldmanbooks.com.

5. The aim of The Menopause Exchange is to raise the awareness of the menopause among women, men, healthcare professionals, complementary practitioners, line managers, health and safety officers and anyone else who is responsible in the workplace for the wellbeing of employees.

6. All press enquiries to Norma Goldman on 020 8420 7245.