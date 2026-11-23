At Old School Barbers in Notting Hill, classic scissor cuts are our speciality. Our barbers are professionally trained in scissor cutting, and a full scissor haircut is one of our signature services. We cut the sides, back and top with scissors throughout, shaping the haircut around how your hair naturally grows and falls.



A classic scissor cut works well if you like to keep some length on the sides, wear a side parting or want a tidy shape that still has movement. It’s also a good option for thicker or longer hair when you want to take some weight out and keep the length where it suits you. We start by talking through how you wear your hair day to day, then work out the shape and length with you before we start cutting.



From a traditional short back and sides cut entirely with scissors to a longer, layered style, we focus on giving you a haircut that’s easy to wear and grows out well. We use Uppercut Deluxe styling products to finish the cut and can show you how to get the same look at home.



If you’re looking for a classic men’s scissor haircut in West London, you’ll find us in Notting Hill, Kensington, London W8. Choose Scissor Cut Throughout when booking with Old School Barbers.



About Old School Barbers



Val founded Old School Barbers in Notting Hill in 2018 and went on to open shops in Miami Beach and Prishtina, Kosovo. At our original West London shop, we specialise in classic men’s haircuts, full scissor cuts and traditional barbering. Our barbers are professionally trained in scissor cutting, and we welcome clients from Notting Hill, Kensington, Holland Park and across West London.



Shop address: 97A Kensington Church Street, Notting Hill, London W8 7LN

Shop phone: 020 0027 9402

Website: https://www.oldschoolbarbers.co.uk/

Instagram: @oldschoolbarberss