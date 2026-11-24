Legal tech services firm 3Rive Technologies named runner-up for Supplier of the Year at the Legal Technology Awards 2026 in London.

LONDON, 24 November 2026: 3Rive Technologies has been named runner-up for Supplier of the Year at the Legal Technology Awards 2026. The results were announced at City Central at the HAC in London, where an independent judging panel chose the winner and runner-up from a shortlist of five suppliers.



3Rive works alongside law firm IT departments as they adopt artificial intelligence. Many firms have the mandate to change but not the engineering capacity to deliver it.



3Rive’s teams span data engineering, software development, AI engineering, quality engineering, business analysis, programme delivery and legal engineering, with working knowledge of the legal technology platforms firms already use. Its legal engineers understand how legal work is done, not only how systems are built.



“The other suppliers on this shortlist are considerably larger than us, so second place is a result we’re pleased with,” said Chuck Silva, Founder and CEO of 3Rive Technologies. “What the judges engaged with was the model. We don’t arrive with a product to sell. We sit with the IT department and the broader business, understand where the firm is trying to get to, and then help build the thing that gets them there.”



3Rive is a services company, not a software vendor, and says the difference shows in retention. Clients can leave at the end of any contract term, with none of the switching cost a product creates. 3Rive’s clients have stayed, several of them for five and six years, and the company is currently guiding more than half a dozen firms through multi-year technology programmes.



“Our clients could walk away every renewal, and they haven’t,” said Silva. “They’ve also shaped us. Almost everything good about how we work came from a client telling us where we needed to be better.”



Delivery runs from 3Rive’s engineering centre in Colombo, Sri Lanka, where close to 150 people work, alongside legal and technology expertise in Melbourne and a recently opened office in Dubai. A London office is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2027. 3Rive is ISO 27001 certified and GDPR compliant.



Supplier of the Year recognises legal suppliers for both their technology and the client service around it, at smaller and larger firms alike. Netlaw Media organises the Legal Technology Awards, and Sheila Flavell CBE, President of techUK, chaired this year’s judging panel.



It is the second time 3Rive has been named runner-up at these awards. In 2023, when the awards were called the British Legal Technology Awards, the company was runner-up for Alliance of the Year jointly with Clyde & Co.



-ENDS-



Notes to editors



About 3Rive Technologies

3Rive Technologies works alongside law firm IT departments to build the technology capability firms need but cannot easily hire. Headquartered in Australia, with its engineering centre in Colombo, Sri Lanka, and offices in Melbourne and Dubai, 3Rive is ISO 27001 certified and a Registered Partner in Anthropic's Claude Partner Network. 3rivetech.com



About the Legal Technology Awards

The Legal Technology Awards are organised by Netlaw Media and were formerly known as the British Legal Technology Awards. The 2026 finalists are listed at legalitawards.com/finalists.



Image caption

Chuck Silva, Founder and CEO of 3Rive Technologies (holding the award), with clients and the award presenters on stage at the Legal Technology Awards 2026 in London, where 3Rive was named runner-up for Supplier of the Year.



Media contact

Milinda Ubeysinghe,

Revenue Operations and Growth Lead, 3Rive Technologies

[email protected]|+94 773 677267



Legal tech services firm 3Rive Technologies named runner-up for Supplier of the Year at the Legal Technology Awards 2026 in London.