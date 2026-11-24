celebrating both brands’ dedication to quality, heritage and design-led innovation

Premium Italian appliance brand Bertazzoni has joined forces with Liberty London to create a special-edition collection of range cookers.



With almost 300 years of combined design heritage, the duo has worked together to create five one-off prints for a hand-picked selection of Bertazzoni Professional Series range cookers.



Available across 30 models, the unmistakably-Liberty prints are named Artemisia, Averie Meadow, Eleni Grace, Shakespeare’s Song - White and Shakespeare’s Song - Yellow.



Featuring vibrant patterns, intricate botanical detail and expressive bohemian blooms, the collection exudes distinctiveness across green, blue, red, yellow and white hues.



Collaboration background

United by a shared commitment to heritage craftsmanship and distinctive design, Liberty and Bertazzoni were established in 1875 and 1882 respectively, resulting in unparalleled legacies developed across 15 decades.



Liberty, renowned for its iconic prints and artistic fabrics, represents British creativity and timeless style, while Bertazzoni, the world’s oldest family-owned kitchen appliance brand, brings Italian engineering excellence and a deep-rooted tradition, manufacturing with style and precision.



The collaboration blends Liberty’s decorative flair with Bertazzoni' s functional precision, resulting in products that combine artistry with performance - celebrating both brands’ dedication to quality, heritage and design-led innovation.



Available from 1st January 2027, the Bertazzoni x Liberty range cookers are in 90cm, 100cm and 120cm width and will be made to order at Bertazzoni’s northern Italy production facility in Guastalla, Emilia-Romagna.



The launch coincides with Bertazzoni’s 10th anniversary in the UK, following establishment of the subsidiary in 2017.



Bertazzoni range cookers in focus

Adorned with Bertazzoni’s ‘automotive paint’, the same featured on famous Italian sports cars, each Liberty print will be meticulously applied Professional Series range cookers, ensuring absolute pattern conformity across the appliance.



All Bertazzoni x Liberty range cookers are available with gas or induction cooktops and the ovens come with high-quality features such as:

- 11 cooking functions, including convection, grill, bake, air fry and defrosting

- Soft-close, triple-glazed doors with soft-motion hinges

- Heavy duty stainless shelves, including additional air-fry tray

- Best-in-class cavity sizes

- Food probe

- Energy rating: A



High-efficiency gas models feature powerful burners, with cast iron pan supports on a single, seamless stainless steel surface with spill-prevention barriers.



Induction range cookers include five heating zones, two of which can be bridged for larger cookware. Providing ultra-efficient, precision heating, they feature boost capabilities, pot detection, residual heat indicator and a child lock.



Complemented by a 7cm colour, touch-screen display with refined iconography, the Professional Series is Bertazzoni’s signature style. Identified by distinctive style elements including teardrop, tactile knobs and embossed burner caps, a unique touch for the Liberty models is a special edition diecast plaque atop the corner of the oven door.



Spokespeople

The project was spearheaded Bertazzoni’s side by sixth-generation family member, Valentina Bertazzoni, chief marketing officer and head of style. She said: “The launch of the Bertazzoni x Liberty collaboration is a momentous occasion. Liberty is a British institution and it’s wonderful to be associated with a brand that holds such global prominence.



“We’ve remained faithful to our brand principles for more than 140 years and our commitment to precious materials, specialised craftmanship and modern technology have never waned; resulting in high-quality, durable and stylish products.



“The Bertazzoni x Liberty collection is a culmination of two long-standing design cultures focused on craftmanship, creativity and innovation.”



Pere Bruach, design manager at Liberty, added: “We selected four distinctive designs from the Liberty Archive, each bringing a different expression of botanical artistry, from the expressive, hand-painted florals of Averie Meadow to the intricate Arts and Crafts influences of Eleni Grace. Their vibrant colour, rich detail and enduring appeal felt a natural fit for Bertazzoni’s Italian design heritage.



“Translating these prints onto the cooker was about celebrating the artistry of both brands and transforming an everyday appliance into a lasting design statement.”



Two of the special-edition models are on display at Design Centre Chelsea Harbour; one within a showcase window on The Design Avenue (Shakespeare’s Song – White print) and another within The Design Emporium (Eleni Grace print).



Bertazzoni x Liberty range cookers are available from select retailers across the UK. To register interest, visit The Bertazzoni website.



ENDS



Images attached: The Shakespeare's Song - White print from the Bertazzoni x Liberty collection. A full range of high-res images is here. Room set images are here, Cut outs are here and close-ups are here.



Bertazzoni x Liberty rationale:

Liberty of London and Bertazzoni are united by a shared commitment to heritage craftsmanship and distinctive design. Liberty, renowned for its iconic prints and artistic fabrics, represents British creativity and timeless style, while Bertazzoni brings Italian engineering excellence and a deep-rooted family tradition in premium kitchen appliances. Their collaboration blends Liberty’s decorative flair with Bertazzoni' s functional precision, resulting in products that combine artistry with performance -celebrating both brands’ dedication to quality, heritage, and design-led innovation.



Print descriptions



Artemisia

Meticulously hand-painted in the Liberty studio, Artemisia showcases an exuberant medley of flourishing botanicals interwoven with sweet, dainty blossoms.



Inspired by Liberty's iconic 1930s florals, the design evokes the quintessential vintage aesthetic that has shaped the Liberty style for more than a century.



Sweeping across the surface, this richly layered tapestry captures the romance and timeless beauty of an English country garden.



Averie Meadow

Averie Meadow bursts forth with joyous spontaneity, alive with expressive bohemian blooms and vibrant pops of colour.



Hand-painted in the Liberty studio using gouache, its stylised daisies, forget-me-nots and cosmos flowers are enhanced by scattered decorative stripe accents, creating a lively interplay of pattern and colour.



Dynamic yet beautifully balanced, this eclectic wildflower meadow recalls the spirited optimism and playful charm of 1950s textiles.



Eleni Grace

Hand-drawn in the Liberty studio, Eleni Grace takes inspiration from the brand's rich heritage of mirrored Arts and Crafts-style designs.



Adorned with intricate botanical detail, the artwork comes to life with delicately silhouetted flowers and winding leaves, intertwined with a variety of delectable summer berries.



Its rhythmic, symmetrical composition, paired with a soft monochromatic palette, lends the design a contemporary yet enduring appeal.



Shakespeare’s Song - White

Every bloom in this vibrant pattern pays tribute to the flowers celebrated throughout Shakespeare's renowned poems and plays.



A scattered, multidirectional composition brings together poppies, marigolds, primroses, carnations, violets, roses, daffodils, lilies and honeysuckle in a joyful display of botanical abundance.



Though digitally painted in the Liberty studio, the artwork retains the character of traditional botanical illustrations, with its exquisite detailing and subtle shifts of tonality, hue and shadow.



Shakespeare’s Song - Yellow

Every bloom in this vibrant pattern pays tribute to the flowers celebrated throughout Shakespeare's renowned poems and plays.



A scattered, multidirectional composition brings together poppies, marigolds, primroses, carnations, violets, roses, daffodils, lilies and honeysuckle in a joyful display of botanical abundance.



Though digitally painted in the Liberty studio, the artwork retains the character of traditional botanical illustrations, with its exquisite detailing and subtle shifts of tonality, hue and shadow.



Notes to editors:

• 90cm models are available in double- or single-oven configurations. 100cm and 120cm models are available in a double-oven configuration. Product SKUs are available upon request

• These are the ‘base models’ for the different product widths/oven configurations

o 90cm single-oven, dual fuel

o 90cm single oven, induction

o 90cm double-oven, dual fuel

o 90cm double-oven, induction

o 100cm double-oven, dual fuel

o 100cm double-oven, induction

o 120cm double-oven, dual fuel

o 120cm double-oven, induction



About Bertazzoni

Founded in Guastalla in 1882, today Bertazzoni SpA is one of the most solid, dynamic, innovative and fastest-growing companies on the cooking appliance market. Ever since its inception, it has been run by the Bertazzoni family from its Guastalla headquarters (in Reggio Emilia). Today, the company has more than 250 employees and manufactures approximately 200,000 units per year.

o To find out more about Bertazzoni, visit:

 www.bertazzoni.com

 https://www.instagram.com/bertazzoni_official

 www.facebook.com/BertazzoniItalia

 www.twitter.com/Bertazzoni_Ita



About Liberty

Born in 1875 from the adventurous and disruptive spirit of Arthur Lasenby Liberty, the brand has remained true to its heritage and is famed for its print, fabrics, and design. Liberty continues to be associated with the world of arts and culture, building on its founder’s legacy to seek out the new and the beautiful. Today, Liberty is recognised for its cultural collaborations, inspiring curation, and directional design. The iconic Regent Street shop encompasses six floors of fashion, beauty, accessories and homewares - bringing together the world’s leading premium and luxury brands and housing them alongside its own Liberty range.



Media enquiries:

Conversate Communications

Katie Beckham

[email protected]

07818024129