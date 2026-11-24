After five years running a hospitality staffing business, entrepreneur Adam Pritchard launches Sarge-P's new apps to give venues more oversight and greater control over their casual workforces.



London, 24 November 2026– The former boss of Dore People, one of Yorkshire's biggest hospitality staffing providers, has launched new workforce management apps designed to help venues take greater control of their casual and agency workers, improve staffing standards and reduce unnecessary costs.



Developed by UK technology company P-SaaS Ltd, the Sarge-P apps are designed to make managing casual and agency workers simpler for both organisations and staff. The launch gives venues access to tools for allocating shifts, approving workers, monitoring attendance and assessing performance, while providing casual workers with a more straightforward way to manage their shifts.



The software was developed by Adam Pritchard, who became increasingly frustrated by the lack of transparency and accountability in the allocation of casual and agency shifts during his five years running Dore People.



Existing systems often left venue managers spending hours sifting through shift applications, sometimes dealing with workers aggressively competing for the most desirable shifts, rather than focusing on maintaining standards and delivering a positive customer experience.



There was also too little oversight of agency partners. Sarge-P aims to create a more transparent relationship between venues and staffing agencies, providing real-time updates on shift allocations, staff performance ratings and information on how successfully agencies fulfil their staffing commitments.



Adam Pritchard, Founder of Sarge-P, commented:

"The hospitality industry has had a tough time for a long time. Many operators are still struggling in the shadow of Covid, facing higher taxes and a stuttering economy.



"In this environment, businesses are looking to make savings wherever they can, but doing so while maintaining exceptional standards can be extremely difficult, sometimes almost impossible.



"An inefficient staff allocation system can consume a disproportionate amount of managers' time, leaving them unable to focus on staff performance, service quality and the wider customer experience.



"Sarge-P is based on my own experiences. It automates many of the tasks that used to dominate my time and gives managers the tools they need to ensure the best staff are working where they are needed most. It also gives venues greater oversight of their staffing agencies, helping them monitor performance and hold suppliers accountable for the quality of staff they provide."



New Apps Designed Around the Needs of Venues and Workers



Drawing on extensive experience of large-scale staffing operations, Sarge-P's new apps aim to simplify the everyday challenges of managing casual and irregular workforces.



For venues, the technology brings together shift planning, worker approvals, performance monitoring and attendance records, giving managers greater visibility of their staffing arrangements without the need for time-consuming manual administration.



For workers, the app provides a simpler way to access and manage shifts, helping organisations communicate more effectively with their casual workforce.



Among the features available are:

• Worker performance records: Helping venues identify staff who consistently deliver exceptional service and make more informed decisions about future shifts.

• Automatic staff allocation: Assigning workers to areas where they have previously demonstrated strong performance.

• Staffing oversight and reminders: Giving managers real-time visibility of shift acceptance and staffing numbers, with automatic reminders for workers who have yet to respond.

• QR code attendance tracking: Recording when workers arrive and leave, helping improve the accuracy of attendance records, payroll information and agency invoices.

• Agency performance monitoring: Giving organisations greater visibility of staffing supplier performance and accountability.



Additional features include compliance alerts, payroll-ready exports and tools to simplify shift planning and administration.



The apps are designed to support organisations that use their own casual workers, external staffing agencies or a combination of both, from independent hospitality businesses to large stadiums, hotels, festivals and multi-site operators.



Launch Comes Ahead of Changes to Employment Rights



The launch comes as hospitality and events businesses prepare for significant changes to UK employment legislation affecting casual and irregular workers.

New measures covering predictable working hours, notice of shifts and compensation for short-notice cancellations are expected to place greater emphasis on workforce planning and record-keeping.



Sarge-P aims to help organisations manage their staffing arrangements more effectively while preparing for an increasingly complex operating environment.

Pritchard added:



"More than ever, venues and operators need systems that solve problems rather than create new ones.



"We want to help venues make better decisions about who works for them, reward people who consistently perform well and create an environment where staffing agencies have a real incentive to deliver a better service.



"Ultimately, our ambition is very simple: to help organisations raise standards and lower costs."



Available Now

Sarge-P's new apps are now live, with the platform available to hospitality, leisure and events organisations across the UK.



The service operates on a flexible subscription model, with standard pricing of £1.50 per billable worker per month and no fixed-term contract.

Organisations can explore the platform before incurring charges.

Further information is available at www.sarge-p.com

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Notes to Editors



About Sarge-P

Sarge-P is a workforce management platform developed by UK technology company P-SaaS Ltd.

Built for venues, festivals and organisations of all sizes that use casual, irregular and shift workers, Sarge-P combines shift allocation, staff approvals, attendance monitoring and performance tracking in one platform.



Its mission is to help organisations raise staffing standards and lower workforce management costs.



About Adam Pritchard

Adam Pritchard is the founder of Sarge-P and previously spent five years running hospitality staffing business Dore People.

Before entering the hospitality staffing industry, he worked in government and public affairs, including serving as a Special Adviser to the UK Government on transport policy.



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Siddhi Sharma

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Website: www.sarge-p.com