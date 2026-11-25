Dome 2 launches at just £299 this Black Friday

New 15-in-1 air fryer combines pizza-oven-inspired airflow, dual heating, self-cleaning technology and whisper-quiet operation to deliver more from a single kitchen appliance. Only £299 this Black Friday.



Typhur, the smart kitchen appliance brand dedicated to making precision cooking effortless through advanced technology, has announced the launch of the new next generation Dome 2 (AFO5) air fryer. Designed to deliver faster, more even, and more versatile cooking while taking up less space in the kitchen than multiple appliances. Dome 2 launches at just £299 this Black Friday (RRP £399).



Inspired by the principles of professional pizza ovens, the Typhur Dome 2 takes a fundamentally different approach to air frying. Its wide cooking chamber, dual heating elements, and optimised airflow work together to distribute heat more evenly for 360 degree all over cooking. This reduces cooking times by up to 30% while minimising the need to shake, turn or flip ingredients during cooking. It heats ups faster, cooks faster, saving time and money compared to a conventional oven. When you need a meal quickly when you get home from work or school, Dome 2 makes life much easier.

Top and Bottom Heating System Plus Space for Better Cooking



At the heart of the Typhur’s new air fryer is its unique top-and-bottom heating system. Rather than relying solely on circulating hot air from above, the Dome 2 applies direct heat from both directions, creating the right conditions needed for cooking precisely. Its wide, shallow 12-inch cooking basket opens up new possibilities for air frying, such as space for a full 12-inch pizza, while its large-capacity basket can cook up to 32 chicken wings at once. Use Dome 2 to cook up a main meal, or as the perfect BBQ partner to prepare sides. Importantly, it gives food more room to cook effectively, avoiding the overcrowding associated with conventional deep-basket air fryers that can cause food to steam rather than crisp.



15 Cooking Functions



Combining 15 cooking functions in a single appliance, including air frying, baking, toasting, grilling and griddling, Dome 2|does more while helping declutter a kitchen, replacing less advanced devices with a single, efficient unit. Countertops can be simplified and smaller cooking spaces no longer have to compromise. Plus, Dome 2 looks great, with a graphite-grey, curved body.



For meat lovers, Dome 2 is compatible with a smart wireless meat thermometer, such as the Typhur Sync Gold, enabling precision cooking of steaks and chops. Combined with its dual-zone heating system and wide cooking surface, it gives thicker cuts, such as ribeye and T-bone steaks, the room they need to cook evenly and develop a professional sear. A dedicated bacon setting uses top-down heat to cook thick-cut bacon evenly and flatly.



Whisper Quiet



Despite its powerful cooking performance, Dome 2 is designed to operate with remarkably little noise. Typhur has equipped the appliance with a brushless motor, delivering improved energy efficiency, reduced maintenance requirements, and lower heat output while keeping operating noise to just 55dB. The result is an air fryer designed to be heard less in everyday use.



Cleans Itself!



Dome 2 also introduces an industry-first self-cleaning mode. Using high heat, the system works to decompose grease and grime accumulated in the top cavity, helping to reduce the build-up of cooking residue and making regular maintenance easier. Bringing a new level of cleanliness to the category beyond simply convenience, Dome 2 avoids the accumulation of grease over time, often overlooked.

Smart Cooking



For cooks who want even greater control, Dome 2 connects to the Typhur app, allowing users to adjust the air-fry fan speed between Low, Medium and High. Lower airflow can be selected for more delicate ingredients, while higher speeds can be used when a particularly crisp finish is the goal. This additional level of control reflects Typhur's wider approach to smart cooking: using technology not simply to automate cooking, but to give users greater precision over the results they want to achieve.



The Typhur Dome 2 is available from Ecookshop.

For more information, visit: https://uk.typhur.com/products/dome-air-fryer-af05.



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About Typhur



Typhur is leading the charge in integrating cutting-edge technology into home kitchens. Rooted in advanced scientific techniques yet simplified for the everyday chef, its appliances empower everyone to create flawless meals with ease. Join Typhur on Instagram.



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