Big Issue Group joins Teens Unite as a Purpose+ partner, opening the Staff Skills academy+ learning platform to staff, volunteers and the people it supports – at no cost and with no cap on users.



London, UK

25 November 2026



Online learning provider academy+ has launched Purpose+, a new programme giving selected charities and social purpose organisations free, unlimited access to all the training, professional development and wellbeing resources on the Staff Skills academy+ learning platform.



Big Issue Group is the latest organisation to benefit, joining Teens Unite, a charity academy+ has supported for around 10 years. Best known for its iconic street magazine, which has been sold by people facing financial insecurity and homelessness in the UK since 1991, Big Issue Group is a social enterprise working with people experiencing extreme poverty and giving them the chance to earn a living, rebuild their confidence and move forward with their lives.



For these selected partners, Purpose+ is free, there’s no limit on how many people can use it, and nothing is asked in return. It’s made possible by the organisations that choose Staff Skills academy+ to train their teams.





The purpose behind Purpose+



academy+ believes good training shouldn’t depend on who can afford it. The people these organisations support face some of the biggest barriers to learning and work, yet they stand to gain the most from it. And when budgets are tight, training for charity staff and volunteers is often one of the first things to go.

Purpose+ puts a platform built for businesses into the hands of some of the organisations and people who need it most, so more of a charity’s funding can go where it matters.



The name reflects the idea. Purpose is the starting point – for academy+, and for the people it hopes to help. The plus is everything that can follow, from new opportunities and better wellbeing to wider social impact.





What Purpose+ partners get



- Unlimited access – for staff, volunteers and the people the organisation supports, with no cap on users.

- Course hub – 750+ CPD-certified courses covering essential staff training, compliance, health and safety, and much more.

- Performance hub – podcasts, videos and interactive challenges to promote positive behaviour change.

- Wellbeing hub – Les Mills fitness content and mental wellbeing videos from MindLabs, covering everything from relieving stress and anxiety to improving sleep and boosting energy levels.



For the people supported by Purpose+ partners, access to this learning platform can help them rebuild confidence, build practical skills for work and everyday life, and gain CPD certificates they can show future employers. For the charities and social purpose organisations themselves, it means free training for staff and volunteers, freeing up budget for frontline work.





Driven by purpose



Ian McClelland, CEO of academy+, says:

“Purpose+ isn’t a side project. It’s a core part of how we want academy+ to grow. We’ve spent years building a platform that helps organisations look after their people, and The Big Issue has spent 35 years doing exactly that for people facing some of the toughest circumstances in the UK.



“None of this would be possible without our clients. Every organisation that trains its people with us is part of what makes Purpose+ possible. If it makes life even a little easier for the team at The Big Issue, and the people they support, it’s done its job.”



Lucy Scott, Chief Creative Officer at academy+, says:

“Learning can change how people see themselves. A course won’t solve homelessness, and we’d never pretend it could. But gaining new skills and looking after your wellbeing can be a genuine first step. Purpose+ is about putting that into practice and sharing it with some of the people who need it the most, creating new opportunities, better wellbeing and stronger communities.”



Stuart Greenway, Director, Big Issue Recruit, says:

“This partnership will help our candidates build their skills before and throughout their search for work, giving them the best possible chance of finding a job and staying in work for the long term. It’s about helping people feel confident and prepared for the opportunities ahead, with learning that supports them to take the next step towards lasting employment.”

academy+ hopes to announce further Purpose+ partners in due course.





About academy+



academy+ provides compliance training alongside development and wellbeing resources to UK SMEs, public sector and enterprise organisations through Staff Skills academy+, and to individual learners through New Skills academy+.



Purpose+ is its charitable access programme.



About Big Issue Recruit

Big Issue Recruit is Big Issue Group’s specialist recruitment service, supporting people who face barriers to employment to find and sustain meaningful work. It offers personalised coaching and practical support to help candidates build their skills and confidence, prepare for interviews and move into work. Support continues after a candidate starts a job, helping them settle in and succeed over the long term. Big Issue Recruit also works with employers to build inclusive recruitment practices and connect them with candidates from diverse backgrounds.



https://www.bigissue.com/big-issue-recruit/



About Teens Unite

Teens Unite supports young people aged 13–24 living with and beyond cancer.

https://www.teensunite.org/





Further enquiries



Please contact:

Paul Joyce, Chief Commercial Officer

Academy Plus Group Limited t/a academy+

[email protected]