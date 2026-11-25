As humanitarian crises grow increasingly complex around the world, leadership and



management skills are becoming just as critical as technical expertise. To help



humanitarian professionals navigate these challenges, emlyon business school and



Bioforce, a leading organization in humanitarian training for over 40 years, have partnered



to launch the Executive Programme in Humanitarian Leadership & Strategy. The partnership



was officially signed on 18 November in the presence of Alain Mérieux, Chairman of



Fondation Mérieux, Bernard Sinou, President of Bioforce, and Isabelle Huault, executive



President & Dean of emlyon business school.





Humanitarian organizations today operate in an increasingly challenging environment



shaped by climate-related disasters, geopolitical instability, economic and social



pressures, and rapid technological change. At the same time, they face growing demands



for accountability, increasing competition for funding, and more limited access to crisis-



affected areas.





To meet these challenges, the sector needs leaders who can combine operational expertise



with strategic thinking, strong management capabilities and the ability to lead



organizations through uncertainty.





To support this, Bioforce and emlyon have developed the Executive Programme in



Humanitarian Leadership & Strategy, an online program delivered in English comprising



more than 100 hours of learning. The first cohort will begin on 26 November.





“We are delighted to partner with Bioforce on this initiative. It reflects the very essence of



emlyon’s mission as a purpose-driven institution: educating responsible leaders and



managers who can contribute to a more sustainable and equitable future,” said Isabelle



Huault, executive President & Dean of emlyon.





“This partnership builds on Bioforce’s longstanding mission of strengthening the capacity of



those working on the front lines of crises. It gives humanitarian professionals the opportunity



to step back, sharpen their strategic thinking and strengthen their ability to leadorganisations in highly demanding environments,” said Bernard Sinou, President of



Bioforce.





Equipping Humanitarian Leaders for Complex Environments





Designed for experienced humanitarian managers, the program helps participants



strengthen their ability to analyze complex situations, set strategic priorities, mobilize



resources and lead teams and organizations in rapidly evolving contexts.







The curriculum is structured around nine modules grouped into three core themes:



Understanding complexity and securing humanitarian access: stakeholder

analysis, security management and humanitarian negotiation;



Shaping strategy and leading organizations: strategy, organizational models and

leadership;



Mobilizing resources and increasing influence: fundraising, partnerships, networks

and advocacy.





Teaching is grounded in real-world humanitarian case studies, peer learning and the direct



application of frameworks and tools to participants' professional challenges. Individual



assignments and dedicated support help ensure that learning can be immediately applied



in the field.





Scholarships for Humanitarian Professionals in the Middle East and North Africa



The first intake will be supported by a scholarship program for humanitarian professionals



from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The initiative is funded by Fondation Mérieux



and Community Jameel through the Bioforce MENA Mérieux Jameel Hub.





The scholarships aim to broaden access to leadership training for professionals who are



directly involved in humanitarian response efforts across the region.





This support builds on a longstanding relationship between Bioforce and the Mérieux family.



In 1983, Dr Charles Mérieux founded Bioforce after recognizing, during international



vaccination campaigns, the critical role that logistics, organization and management play



in the success of humanitarian operations.





“Good intentions alone are not enough. Responding effectively to today’s crises requires



skills, leadership and the ability to act. As humanitarian challenges become longer-lasting



and more complex, we must empower local actors and break down barriers between fields



of expertise. This partnership with emlyon is an important step in that direction,” said Alain



Mérieux, Chairman of Fondation Mérieux.





ENDS



For more information contact [email protected]





Program information: https://www.bioforce.org/humanitarian-leadership-programme/U... cohorts





26 November 2026 - 22 April 2027

23 March - 16 July 2027

14 September - 17 December 2027