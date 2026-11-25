Bioforce and emlyon launch executive program to Strengthen Humanitarian Leadership
As humanitarian crises grow increasingly complex around the world, leadership and
management skills are becoming just as critical as technical expertise. To help
humanitarian professionals navigate these challenges, emlyon business school and
Bioforce, a leading organization in humanitarian training for over 40 years, have partnered
to launch the Executive Programme in Humanitarian Leadership & Strategy. The partnership
was officially signed on 18 November in the presence of Alain Mérieux, Chairman of
Fondation Mérieux, Bernard Sinou, President of Bioforce, and Isabelle Huault, executive
President & Dean of emlyon business school.
Humanitarian organizations today operate in an increasingly challenging environment
shaped by climate-related disasters, geopolitical instability, economic and social
pressures, and rapid technological change. At the same time, they face growing demands
for accountability, increasing competition for funding, and more limited access to crisis-
affected areas.
To meet these challenges, the sector needs leaders who can combine operational expertise
with strategic thinking, strong management capabilities and the ability to lead
organizations through uncertainty.
To support this, Bioforce and emlyon have developed the Executive Programme in
Humanitarian Leadership & Strategy, an online program delivered in English comprising
more than 100 hours of learning. The first cohort will begin on 26 November.
“We are delighted to partner with Bioforce on this initiative. It reflects the very essence of
emlyon’s mission as a purpose-driven institution: educating responsible leaders and
managers who can contribute to a more sustainable and equitable future,” said Isabelle
Huault, executive President & Dean of emlyon.
“This partnership builds on Bioforce’s longstanding mission of strengthening the capacity of
those working on the front lines of crises. It gives humanitarian professionals the opportunity
to step back, sharpen their strategic thinking and strengthen their ability to leadorganisations in highly demanding environments,” said Bernard Sinou, President of
Bioforce.
Equipping Humanitarian Leaders for Complex Environments
Designed for experienced humanitarian managers, the program helps participants
strengthen their ability to analyze complex situations, set strategic priorities, mobilize
resources and lead teams and organizations in rapidly evolving contexts.
The curriculum is structured around nine modules grouped into three core themes:
Understanding complexity and securing humanitarian access: stakeholder
analysis, security management and humanitarian negotiation;
Shaping strategy and leading organizations: strategy, organizational models and
leadership;
Mobilizing resources and increasing influence: fundraising, partnerships, networks
and advocacy.
Teaching is grounded in real-world humanitarian case studies, peer learning and the direct
application of frameworks and tools to participants' professional challenges. Individual
assignments and dedicated support help ensure that learning can be immediately applied
in the field.
Scholarships for Humanitarian Professionals in the Middle East and North Africa
The first intake will be supported by a scholarship program for humanitarian professionals
from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The initiative is funded by Fondation Mérieux
and Community Jameel through the Bioforce MENA Mérieux Jameel Hub.
The scholarships aim to broaden access to leadership training for professionals who are
directly involved in humanitarian response efforts across the region.
This support builds on a longstanding relationship between Bioforce and the Mérieux family.
In 1983, Dr Charles Mérieux founded Bioforce after recognizing, during international
vaccination campaigns, the critical role that logistics, organization and management play
in the success of humanitarian operations.
“Good intentions alone are not enough. Responding effectively to today’s crises requires
skills, leadership and the ability to act. As humanitarian challenges become longer-lasting
and more complex, we must empower local actors and break down barriers between fields
of expertise. This partnership with emlyon is an important step in that direction,” said Alain
Mérieux, Chairman of Fondation Mérieux.
ENDS
For more information contact [email protected]
Program information: https://www.bioforce.org/humanitarian-leadership-programme/U... cohorts
26 November 2026 - 22 April 2027
23 March - 16 July 2027
14 September - 17 December 2027
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