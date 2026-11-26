The UK Government has adopted Carruthers and Jackson’s proprietary Data Maturity Model as its new framework for assessing data maturity across government departments.



Developed by leading data consultancy Carruthers and Jackson, the model has been designed by data practitioners to provide organisations with a clear understanding of their current data maturity and the practical steps needed to improve.



The model will provide a consistent and practical foundation for improving how data is understood, managed, and used in each department, and is written in ‘plain English’ to help both in-house data experts and non-technical teams to assess capability and identify priorities for action.



Rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach, the model will be tailored to reflect the different needs and ambitions of individual government departments. The adoption will be supported by ‘train-the-trainer’ sessions to embed a common understanding of the model and consistent application across government.



Built around four core pillars — Purpose, People, Method and Tools — the framework helps organisations align data with business objectives, develop confident and capable teams, establish effective ways of working, and ensure the right technology and governance are in place to support better use of data.



Caroline Carruthers, Chief Executive and Co-Founder of Carruthers and Jackson, said:

"The UK Government has a huge opportunity to unlock greater value from the data it holds, and we’re looking forward to supporting their ambition with our model. We’re advocates for the ethical and effective use of data to improve people’s lives, and great believers in exploring what is possible as we move into what we call the ‘second coming of data’. Organisations are increasingly asking where they want to go with their data, why, and for whom. The answers require not just technical capability, but a workforce confident in interrogating and applying data responsibly.”



"But before you can decide where you're going, you first need to know where you are. I often compare it to looking at a shopping centre map - the first thing you look for is the 'You Are Here' marker. That’s exactly what a good data maturity model provides. It gives organisations a clear starting point, helping them understand their current capabilities so they can build realistic and meaningful plans for the future."



The Carruthers and Jackson Data Maturity Model has been successfully deployed across organisations in the public and private sectors and is recognised for helping organisations improve the effective and ethical use of data.



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Notes to editors



For interviews or more information, contact Luke Harrison on [email protected] or (+44)7792057139.



About Carruthers and Jackson



Carruthers and Jackson is a global data consultancy that helps organisations harness the power of their data by creating and implementing data strategies. With a focus on developing data-driven cultures, Carruthers and Jackson works with businesses to unlock the full potential of their data assets. Their proprietary Data Maturity Model is relied on by hundreds of leading global organisations, and has recently been adopted by the UK Government.



Their annual Summer School provides hands-on instruction for the next generation of CDOs, with over 2,500 graduates since the programme started in 2018. Applications for the 2027 Summer School (link) are now open for data leaders across the globe.