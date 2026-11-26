Aalto University joins new international green economy initiative



The Helsinki Green Economy Initiative launched at COP31, a new collaboration designed to connect business leaders and policymakers with the latest economic and financial research.



Led by Aalto University, University of Helsinki, and Climate Leadership Coalition (CLC) as Finnish Anchor Partners, the initiative aims to support economic growth while accelerating progress in tackling environmental challenges.



The London School of Economics (LSE) was announced as another partner institution, highlighting the initiative’s aim to provide support on an international scale.



Finland’s President Alexander Stubb opened the launch event, followed by a keynote from Professor Lord Nicholas Stern (LSE), and then a presentation and discussion with representatives at the Anchor Partners: Dean Timo Korkeamäki (Aalto University School of Business), Vice Rector Anne Portaankorva (University of Helsinki), and CEO Tuuli Kaskinen (CLC).



The leaders emphasise that climate change is not only an environmental issue, but a fundamental economic and financial one. Competitiveness, climate change, biodiversity loss, security, and investment are increasingly connected.



Understanding the connections is essential to achieve the broad economic transformation required to improve societal sustainability. However, the knowledge needed to navigate this transformation is often fragmented across universities, governments, and the business sector.



The Helsinki Green Economy Initiative has been created to bridge knowledge gaps and allow these different communities to work together more easily by sharing the research-backed insights necessary for climate- and nature-positive growth.



“Through this initiative and collaboration within it, we can support Green transition. The analytical and modelling skills of our faculty and graduates are channelled to make a positive impact,” says Timo Korkeamäki, Dean of Aalto University School of Business.



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For more information about the Helsinki Green Economy Initiative, or to speak with Dean Timo Korkeamäki at Aalto University School of Business, contact Katie Hurley at BlueSky PR on [email protected], or call +44 (0)1582 790 708.