a practical gift for anyone who loves spending time in the kitchen or at the BBQ

From perfectly cooked Christmas turkey and juicy steaks to homemade fudge, jam, and crusty bread, Typhur’s fast, accurate instant-read thermometer makes a practical gift for anyone who loves spending time in the kitchen or at the BBQ.



Typhur, the smart kitchen appliance brand dedicated to making precision cooking effortless through advanced technology, has the perfect stocking filler this Christmas. The InstaProbe Core instant-read thermometer takes the guesswork out of cooking for keen cooks, barbecue enthusiasts, and home bakers alike.



Whether you’re preparing a festive feast, perfecting a favourite recipe, or experimenting with something new, getting the temperature right can make all the difference. InstaProbe Core delivers a full temperature reading in just 0.5 seconds with professional-style speed and NIST-certified accuracy. Available with a 20% discount until Christmas, InstaProbe Core is a useful addition to any kitchen and a thoughtful Christmas gift.



One Thermometer, Countless Culinary Uses



Temperature plays an important role in everything from food safety to achieving the perfect texture. While it is easy to judge whether a dish looks ready on the outside, the temperature at its centre can tell a very different story. The Typhur InstaProbe Core makes checking quick and straightforward, helping home cooks achieve more consistent results across a wide range of dishes.



For Christmas dinner, it can help check that turkey and other meats have reached a safe internal temperature without relying on appearance alone, poking, and prodding. It is equally useful for checking a beef joint or gammon, ensuring a roast is cooked to the preferred level of doneness, or making sure a batch of pigs in blankets is cooked through. With less time spent guessing, cooks can concentrate on bringing the rest of the festive feast together.



Versatility extends well beyond the traditional Sunday roast. For barbecue fans, the InstaProbe Core makes it easy to check steaks, burgers and chicken while cooking on the grill. Home bakers can use it to monitor bread and enriched dough recipes, while dessert makers can check the temperature of sugar syrups for fudge, caramel, and toffee, or monitor chocolate during temperature-sensitive preparation. From simmering soups and sauces to preparing delicate desserts, the InstaProbe Core offers a quick way to check temperatures whenever precision matters.



Fast, Accurate, and Easy to Use



At the heart of the Typhur InstaProbe Core is its ability to deliver a full reading in just 0.5 seconds, allowing temperatures to be checked quickly without leaving an oven, grill or fryer open longer than necessary. Its NIST-certified accuracy of ±0.3°C (±0.5°F) provides confidence when precision matters, whether checking meat doneness, monitoring cooking oil or following a temperature-sensitive recipe.



Designed for the realities of busy cooking environments, InstaProbe Core features a bright LED display that presents readings in large, clear numbers that are easy to see and an IP67 waterproof construction that makes cleaning straightforward after use. It also has a magnetic backing so it can be stored easily, such as attaching to the refrigerator.



A Practical Gift for Food Lovers



For anyone who enjoys trying new recipes, hosting dinner parties or perfecting their cooking techniques, the Typhur InstaProbe Core is a gift that can be put to use throughout the year. From the Christmas roast and New Year entertaining to summer barbecues and weekend baking projects, it is a versatile kitchen tool that helps make everyday cooking more precise and predictable.



The Typhur InstaProbe Core is available from various retailers, with an RRP of £54.99, reduced to just £43.99 until January. Available from BBQ World now.



-ends-



About Typhur



Typhur is leading the charge in integrating cutting-edge technology into home kitchens. Rooted in advanced scientific techniques yet simplified for the everyday chef, its appliances empower everyone to create flawless meals with ease. Join Typhur on Instagram.



Media Contact:



The PR Room

Kerri Chard - [email protected]

Sarah Chard – [email protected]