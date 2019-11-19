Skip navigation
Mishka paper back cover

People who read Mishka rave about it. And who could resist this modern classic that tells how Mishka saves a crime-ridden town?

Horridgrad in Siberia lives up to its name. Terrorized by a gang led by Ivan the Horrid, it seems nothing will change, until one day Natasha’s grandfather buys her a little puppy, Mishka, that turns out to not be a little puppy at all.

Professional reviewers love it.

'An inventive treat, with humour, heart, and a hint of magic." Kirkus Reviews.

"An inspiring tale of hope, courage and fellowship, featuring an old war hero, his clever granddaughter, and one exceptional "puppy". " Reedsy Discovery 5 star Must Read.

“I did enjoy this story. It’s a lovely tale of triumph over criminals and crooks.” Cornerstones literary consultancy.

The book is scoring very highly with the public on our pre-release tests. 4.6 Goodreads, (70%+ 5*****) 4.8, (81% 5*****) Amazon. Here's a small sample of the comments.

'It is completely filled with joy.' 5***** Amazon Review.

'Excellent book!' 5***** Amazon Review.

'Definitely read this. Sweet and inspirational.' 5***** Amazon Review.

'I absolutely enjoyed every moment I spent reading this book.' 5***** Goodreads Review.

'This is a wonderful story. Even though it's written for a young audience I really enjoyed it.' 5***** Goodreads Review.

And the sentiment in that last comment is repeated many times. It's a classic children's book that appeals to adults as well.

Get in touch of review copy if you think your readers would enjoy a heart-warming tale of good vs bad in the cold winter months after all Reedsy discovery said,

'Mishka (the book) is like a warm cup of tea on an especially cold winter day. It has all the trappings of a perfect middle-grade fiction, written in a language that charms, excites, and comes alive in its simplicity...'

As well as review copies we also have 10 sets of 5 as review tie-in give-a-way prizes.

E: mike.maroney@amfmedia.co.uk
T: +44 (0) 1273 242 308
M: 07463728100

