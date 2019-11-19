As fantastic as playing a musical instrument can sound, playing at normal volume won’t go down well with housemates or neighbours and for every little child or drum enthusiast who has dreamed of rocking out with their own drumkit, there has been an anxious adult worrying how to sound-proof a bedroom or garage!



Yamaha’s award-winning SILENTTM technology comes to the rescue, taking away the sound and removing the possibility of disturbing family and friends. The SILENTTM technology allows brass players, drummers, guitarists, violinists and pianists of all levels to play anything, anywhere at any time!



SSSH! HOW SILENTTM TECHNOLOGY WORKS

SILENTTM technology brings down the external volume of the instrument - and then, through earphones, restores it to full volume and full tone, complete with accurate response, dynamics, and all the nuances you need to practice and to enjoy playing.



Musicians can play when and how they like, without being confined to time or place.



PIANOS

Pianos used to be at the centre of family celebrations especially at Christmas but with the introduction and development of technology, playing the piano has had to compete with the volume from TVs and games consoles. The SILENT PianoTM range offers an instant solution. True acoustic pianos (complete with hammers, strings and wooden soundboard), can quickly be put into Silent mode.



The acoustic sound is barely a whisper and you will hear yourself playing in a rich resonant “virtual” concert hall with an amazing choice of settings. The Clavinova Series offers a versatile and affordable alternative to an acoustic piano and is ideal for homes and families.



The series is great for anyone looking for the best piano sound available in a digital instrument. The Clavinovas feature a stunningly realistic touch and include foot pedals. Each CLP piano includes detailed sonic recreations of the Yamaha CFX 9ft Concert Grand and Bösendorfer's revered Imperial Grand, giving pianists an incredible experience otherwise reserved for the few.



SILENT STRINGS

The YSV104 SILENT ViolinTM offers incredible tone and modern looks, making it perfect both for practice and for performance. It is able to faithfully recreate the warm, clear tone and ambience of a traditional violin.



If you've ever been tempted to learn the Violin, Viola, Cello or Double Bass, but have been put off by the envisaged wrath of anyone nearby as you gradually refine your tuning, the Yamaha SILENT StringsTM range is for you. Played using the included earbuds, the Yamaha SILENT StringsTM models are virtually inaudible to anyone in the same room - whilst, through earphones, you hear the natural, full tone you'd expect from a regular instrument.



SILENT StringsTM are also ideal for veteran string players - making rehearsing at night immediately possible and opening the door to the world of digital effects and loop pedal.



TRY BEFORE YOU BUY

Discover the SILENTTM technology ranges available at Yamaha Music London, Yamaha’s flagship store, a minute’s walk from Oxford Street and at yamahamusiclondon.com.



OUR GIFT TO YOU!

FREE! ONLINE 1-2-1 MUSIC LESSONS ARE BEING OFFERED ON SELECTED INSTRUMENTS INCLUDING CLAVINOVAS, SILENT BRASS, SILENT STRINGS AND DTX DRUMS BEING PURCHASED ONLINE OR INSTORE.

To find out all that the store has on offer this Christmas, including free personal shopper experiences and how to claim your free music lessons visit

www.yamahamusiclondon.com/Christmas



Store address

Yamaha Music London

152-160 Wardour Street

London W1F 8YA

Store telephone number 0207 432 4400

Within a minute’s walk from Oxford Circus or Tottenham Court Road



0nline Christmas press office www.yamahamusiclondon.com/ymlwinter

press@yamahamusiclondon.com or call 07379688578