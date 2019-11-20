Introducing Ohelo: High-quality reusable bottles and tumblers for busy people on the go.



We want to make beautiful reusables the new normal with durable, versatile, high quality products that stand out from the crowd



• Bottle with soft carry strap that moves on stainless steel pivots

• Tumbler with leak proof sip lid: Drink from any angle; goes from sip mode to leak proof with simple twist

• Stylish 360 degree laser etched designs that will not fade for a little added luxury



London, United Kingdom – 19th November 2019: Announcing the launch of London’s newest reusables brand – Ohelo. Our range of insulated stainless steel products have all been uniquely designed in the UK and focus on both form and function. Made from high-quality materials, they are durable and hard-working. They were designed with modern life in mind – to be taken on a weekend hike or for a stroll through the city. The vacuum insulation allows them to be used with both hot and cold drinks – perfect for any season.



“We wanted to create high-quality products that would not only prevent a large amount of single use plastic from coming to being, but that were stylish enough to be placed on any table in town” says Ohelo co-founder Katy.



Ohelo wants to make it easier for people to look after the natural world, including sea turtles. Current research suggests eating 1 piece of plastic causes the death of 1 in 5 turtles. If the number of plastic pieces consumed rises to 14 then this raises to 1 in 2 sea turtles dying. The UK currently uses 7.7 billion single use plastic bottles each year, along with 2.5 billion single use coffee cups (only 57.7% and 0.25% of these, are recycled, respectively, according to estimates).



“We wanted to create products and a brand that were special and unique, making it easy for our friends and family to stay hydrated no matter what they were up to, and help protect our natural world”, Katy said.



This brand was born out of a love of natural surroundings, inspired by Sir David Attenborough and strives to be an improvement on the reusables that have come before.



Ohelo prides itself on:

• Unique British design – focusing on both form and function

• Durability – all products are made from double walled high grade 18/8 stainless steel. The lead free powder coat finish gives a chip resistant, slip resistant high quality finish.

• Dependability – all of our lids are leak proof, allowing Ohelo products to be perfectly portable. Condensation free exteriors and stain free interiors make for products you will love using in your everyday life

• Safety - Not content with simply being BPA free, all of Ohelo products are also BPS and BPF free

• Eco-friendliness – our products are reusable and recyclable. Our packaging is free from single use plastics, made from recycled materials and is recyclable

• Style – Our unique 360 degree laser etched designs provide a beautiful, high-end finish and won’t fade with time, for the ultimate everyday accessory



We designed Ohelo bottles to have a simple modern elegance with a hint of something more classic. They will keep drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for 12 hours. Our bottles have a unique shape and soft carry handles which move on pivots making them comfortable to carry. The straps are interchangeable to allow for a more personalised look. Bottles fit most cupholders and are wide enough to use with ice cubes.



Ohelo tumblers have a leak proof sip lid which allows you to drink from any angle. A simple twist converts from drink mode to leak free, allowing you to sip on-the-go or throw in your bag to drink later. The tumbler lids also feature a mesh attachment - allowing it to be used with loose leaf tea, protein shake and numerous other concoctions. This tumbler is one mighty multi-tasker capable of taking you from your commute coffee, through your at-work water to your post work-out protein shake.



As an added extra, all of our plain stainless steel products (without powder coatings) are dishwasher safe – allowing even the busiest person a little everyday luxury.



Plain bottles and tumblers RRP at GBP 29 and products with 360 degree laser etched designs RRP at GBP 33.



Being a little “green” just got better looking – and just in time for the season of gift-giving!



About Ohelo

Ohelo is the trading name of UK registered company Happy and Hydrated Ltd. Launched in November 2019 it specialises in high-quality vacuum insulated 18/8 stainless steel bottles and tumblers. We aim to make beautiful reusables the new normal and help fight the war on the single use plastic problem. We use high quality materials and finishes to bring a little luxury to an everyday essential.



Ohelo is socially conscious as well as being an eco-friendly sustainable brand, donating 5% of all profits to charitable organisations.



About the Ohelo co-founders

Katy and Alex met while studying Physics at Oxford University. Both embarked on careers in finance after graduation, but after a few years felt the need to take their passions in another direction. Last year they decided to embark upon a business journey together, but not just any business: a business with an impact. The journey into reusables echoes their love of the natural environment and the broadcasting classics of Sir David Attenborough, including the Blue Planet 2 series.