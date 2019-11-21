Luxury furniture and home accessories retailer, Pavilion Broadway, has published a sneak preview of the company’s hotly anticipated Black Friday furniture deals.



The handpicked selection of deals and discounts comprises many of their customer favourites from both current and past seasons, spanning beds, sofas, dining tables, chairs, home accessories and a host of home décor, providing countless options to decorate your interior with a unique finishing touch.



Pavilion Broadway pride themselves on only offering such substantial discounts on selected designer brands at limited periods throughout the year, so this could be one of the few times you will be able to make these savings on highly desirable items from some of the nation’s much-loved brands. Many of these discounts are also exclusive to Pavilion Broadway and so demand is expected to be high across the broad range of deals.



In the run up to Black Friday, the designer furniture retailer is scheduled to release a deal a day exclusive to their secret sale members (you can subscribe here to be involved!), starting with 20% off Parlane on Sunday 24th November. A new Black Friday deal will then be announced for a different brand each day in the lead up to the full Black Friday public launch at midday on Thursday 28th November. From this date, all of the company’s Black Friday furniture and home accessory deals can be found at www.pavilionbroadway.co.uk/sale.html until midnight on Monday 2nd December.



Premium furniture and homeware brands featuring in this year’s Black Friday deals, launching on Thursday 28th November, include:



• 25% off Authentic Models

https://www.pavilionbroadway.co.uk/sale.html?brand=11



• 50% off Duresta

https://www.pavilionbroadway.co.uk/sale.html?brand=55



• 40% off selected Eichholtz

https://www.pavilionbroadway.co.uk/sale.html?brand=43



• 20% off Jonathan Charles

https://www.pavilionbroadway.co.uk/sale.html?brand=30



• 30% off Pavilion Chic

https://www.pavilionbroadway.co.uk/sale.html?brand=2028



• 20% off Theodore Alexander

https://www.pavilionbroadway.co.uk/sale.html?brand=29





Subscribe here to access Pavilion Broadway’s subscriber-exclusive deals from Sunday 24th November before the full public launch goes live at midday on Thursday 28th November. Discounted items in strictly limited availability, until stocks last.



About Pavilion Broadway



Pavilion Broadway is a family-run business founded in the picture-book countryside village of Broadway in the heart of the Cotswolds. Since opening in 2008, the company has grown from strength to strength through its Tewkesbury showroom and website avenues, developing its own unique contemporary style.



https://www.pavilionbroadway.co.uk/



ENDS



Press Contact:

Nathan Thompson

07725598855

nathan@pavilionbroadway.co.uk