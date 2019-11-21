Liverpool based tech firm Cybertill brings together ticketing, retail, cafe and charity as the four pillars that will future-proof the commercial side of The Salvation Army’s Strawberry Field visitor attraction.



The Salvation Army has opened Strawberry Field in Liverpool to the public for the very first time, with a new fully integrated software suite provided by retail tech firm, Cybertill.



This new suite of technology will assist in the running of the charity’s operation, including a visitor exhibition with omnichannel ticketing, and EPoS for the gift shop and cafe, simplifying processes by using one integrated software package to manage the site, from beginning to end.



An all-in-one solution from Cybertill reduces the need for separate software to run the various aspects of a visitor attraction. The real-time system prevents Strawberry Field from overselling tickets, provide an instant view of capacity and availability, and is less complicated for staff and volunteers in some cases to pick up - not having to learn how to use multiple systems.



The Salvation Army’s redevelopment of Strawberry Field will give young people with learning disabilities and other barriers to employment in the local area a chance to work, succeed, and honour the site that inspired John Lennon. These young adults can learn how to use the Cybertill technology within the cafe, gift shop or at the ticketing desk, without needing to learn multiple systems.



“We’re very proud to support a local visitor attraction that means so much to many people across the world. Cybertill aims to help visitor attractions run a first-class operation managing every aspect of the customers journey. Having the all-in-one technology will help Strawberry Field to maximise sales and deal with high number of visitors.” Ian Tomlinson, CEO Cybertill



“The whole experience with Cybertill from start to finish has been fantastic, we’ve had great support and I hope that we have that continued support and relationship together. It’s been something that started incredibly well, and I can’t see that we’d feel anything else about Cybertill.” Sue Harvey, Commercial Manager, Strawberry Field



About Cybertill



Cybertill provides complete retail management solutions for multi-store retailers and brands committed to improving customer experience. Its dedicated cloud platforms, RetailStore and CharityStore enable a real-time single view of stock, sales, and customers across all customer touchpoints including branded and pop up retail shops, mobile point of sale, click and collect points, franchises, concessions, and eCommerce.



Founded in 2001 by omnichannel retail pioneer, Ian Tomlinson, Cybertill serves over 700 businesses globally and helps process over 64 million transactions a year.



