A new book that busts marketing myths and sleazy sales tactics holds the key to success for therapeutic businesses.



I’ve Got Your Back (Rethink Press) by Helen Bullen, an award-winning clinic owner and qualified Osteopath, teacher, and experienced business mentor, explores five key principles to help therapists turn their passion into a money-making business.



Helen said: “I have a passion to help as many therapists as possible continue doing the job they love while making an income they want. I learnt early on that most of us, as therapists, are given little to no training when we complete our respective therapy qualifications, and often it can feel like you have been left to work it all out for yourself. I also know that many therapists have little interest in business, but the fact is we all need some knowledge to make it in the therapy world.”



Helen speaks from direct experience of starting her own successful business from scratch, with no experience of sales or marketing and feeling incredibly uncomfortable about some marketing techniques.



She added: “It is tempting to look for a magic template which will attract a steady stream of clients. But some marketing methods can feel like you are tricking, even forcing your client into buying from you. Not a nice way to feel. I certainly had to wrestle with my misconcep¬tions on marketing before I started to get results.”



Helen’s answer to this marketing dilemma is her own five step system called Commit to Achieve. These are five clear principles based on self-care, understanding why you want to run your business, releasing any self-limiting beliefs around success, understanding how to make your business work for you and taking effective action.



Helen added: “Quick-fix methods will not guarantee you more cli¬ents. In fact, quite the opposite. There is no secret method to make the clients just roll in. Instead, there are methods that work. Methods that will take action from you for the lifetime of your busi¬ness, both consistently and persistently. These methods are what I have used to create my own successful business and now I want to help other therapists achieve the same.”



ENDS



Note to newsdesks:

I’ve Got Your Back by Helen Bullen is published by Rethink Press and will be available to buy from Amazon

For interviews, images and review copies please contact Helen on 07968526306 or email helen@helenbullen.com