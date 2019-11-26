Lily and Piper



Press Release: London, UK

26 November 2019

SSIC



A new Sustainable and Social Investing Conference for retail investors and businesses seeking to solve global challenges is to launch in London 12 December.



Organisers of London Investor Show to launch one-day conference in London



• One-day conference, 12th December in London, especially aimed at Private Investors

• Keynote speakers include Richard Stone (CEO of The Share Centre); Paul Robinson (Founder of the OneWater initiative); Ben Constable-Maxwell (Head of Sustainability and Impact, M&G Investments); Maria Municchi (M&G Sustainable Multi-Asset Fund Manager); and Richard Perl (CAO of Terracycle).

• Event held in association with The Share Centre and M&G Investments



The Sustainable and Social Investor Conference, being held on 12th December 2019, Novotel London West is pleased to announce the support of New Money, The Share Centre and M&G Investments.



The Sustainable & Social Investing Conference is the first of its kind – a one-day conference, aimed specifically at private investors, to help them understand how they can use their wealth for good effect, as well as significant financial return.



Sponsored by The Share Centre, and M&G, the conference provides delegates with a full programme of panel sessions, workshops and seminars, discussing the various aspects of sustainable and social investing. As well as drawing on the existing database of previous delegates to the London Investor Show (by the same organisers), delegate attendance is expected to reach 1500/1800 over the one day. Active, engaged investors with a specific interest in impact investing.



The event has an impressive line-up of speakers on the day including Richard Stone (CEO of The Share Centre); Paul Robinson (Founder of the OneWater initiative); Ben Constable-Maxwell (Head of Sustainability and Impact, M&G Investments); Maria Municchi (M&G Sustainable Multi-Asset Fund Manager); and Richard Perl (Chief Administrative Officer of Terracycle).



“Like other sectors, it’s clear financial services can no longer ignore the significant issues facing society in terms of sustainability and other related aspects as identified by the UN’s development goals. As personal investors, we may often find it difficult to discern the relative merits of different investments and how our investment can make a difference on critically important issues. Events such as this conference are crucial to help inform and guide investors on how they can invest. To support those companies and organisations that are already out there making a difference and engage with others to help influence corporate behaviours. Shareholder engagement is key to this and The Share Centre has always been a passionate advocate of shareholder rights enabling personal investors to engage with the companies they invest in. Supporting events such as this conference further help promote the important role personal investors can have, as shareholders, in influencing companies on key issues and we are excited to be sponsoring such a great event.”

Richard Stone, CEO of The Share Centre



"An event dedicated to reaching the millions of Britons desperate to do better with their money is long overdue, and New Money is thrilled to be a partner. The Sustainable and Social Investing conference is the first step in the now inevitable direction of finance: a return of power to the true owners of global capital: us. Knowledge is power and as survey after survey has shown, it is only a lack of knowledge that holds us back - including the 70% of Britons recently surveyed by DiFID that said they want to make the world a better place with their money by investing sustainably, but largely aren’t. Events like this should start to bridge this divide - prompting a new money movement that will change the face of the global economy for a greener, cleaner, fairer future world.”

Rebecca Jones, Founder New Money



Every purchase is a vote, not only for what we choose to buy: If we are intentional about it, each purchase is a vote for the standards that products, services or providing companies must meet in order to attain our capital. The same opportunity now applies to our investments, (at some portion of them). Business that have a triple bottom line are doing as well, or better, than companies that engage in commercial exchange only as a means of making money. It is no longer good enough to do no harm with our investments. We need to invest in and patronize (to ensure success) companies that make money while restoring balance to the larger eco-system. The Sustainable and Social Investing conference is a perfect place to advance that commitment, growing our assets while securing the world in which we want to enjoy them over time.

Richard Perl, CAO TerraCycle; NYC attorney and businessman, 35-years of social activism through business.



Complimentary SILVER tickets, worth £30 can be obtained from the website using code SSIC19. http://www.sustain.social/





Enquiries



Tickets, sponsorship and advertising

Lily and Piper

lou@lilyandpiper.com





Editorial

Lily and Piper

melissa@lilyandpiper.com

07970 767869







About The Share Centre



Founded in 1990 to enable more people to enjoy straightforward investing, The Share Centre is an ambitious, fast-paced company, which has grown into one of the UK’s leading stockbrokers. We are part of Share plc and located in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire.

We’re an investment broker, providing stockbroking services for private investors and corporate services, including fund administration and white label share dealing services. From ISAs and share dealing accounts, to pensions and accounts for children, we’ve got an account to suit everyone.

Voted Best Online Stockbroker 2019 at the ADVFN International Financial Awards and winner Best Stockbroker 2019 at the Online Personal Wealth Awards.

Website https://www.share.com/about-us



About M&G Investments

A leading international savings and investment company who recently listed on the London Stock Exchange as M&G Plc.

Ever since Prudential was founded as a loans and life assurance company in 1848, we have sought to democratise wealth by helping as many people as possible gain access to our products.

M&G Investments was established in 1931 with a similar mission to make the benefits of long-term savings more widely available, introducing the first mutual fund to the UK.

These two companies came together in 2017 to form a new leader in savings and investments: M&G plc. The name has changed but our purpose has not: to help millions of people to manage and grow their savings so that they can live the life they want.

Website https://global.mandg.com/