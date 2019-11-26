Many women approaching the menopause notice that they keep forgetting things, lose concentration more easily and find it more difficult to think clearly. This is often called ‘brain fog’ or loss of cognitive function. If this sounds like you, what can you do about it?



In the Autumn 2019 issue of The Menopause Exchange newsletter, Bristol GP Dr Gill Jenkins looks at management options and lifestyle advice that may help if you’re finding the menopause is affecting your memory, concentration and overall thinking patterns. There’s no specific treatment but you could try cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) or relaxation and breathing techniques or improve your sleep routine.



“A lot of information on the menopause concentrates on hot flushes/night sweats and mood swings, but many women also experience brain fog around this time of life,” says Norma Goldman. “This may be due to stress, anxiety or insomnia. But if your symptoms are very bad, it’s important to speak to your GP.”



The Menopause Exchange, which was established in 1999, is completely independent and is not sponsored by any companies. It provides impartial, easily understood information to women and healthcare professionals. The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter contains articles written by top medical experts, such as gynaecologists, GPs, consultants, specialist menopause nurses, complementary practitioners, pharmacists, dietitians etc.



Articles in the Autumn 2019 issue of The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter include HRT and cancer, seeing your GP about the menopause and all about osteoporosis, as well as news and Ask the Experts Q&As.



