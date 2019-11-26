If you’re planning to visit your GP to discuss your menopausal symptoms and suitable management options, it’s important to be prepared. Is there anything in particular you need to know in advance or that your GP will ask you? Will you need an examination while you’re there or any specific tests afterwards?



In the Autumn 2019 issue of The Menopause Exchange newsletter, Dr Vikram Talaulikar, menopause specialist at the University College London Hospital, has some helpful advice, from making your first appointment through to what your GP may discuss, and even what to do if you’re not happy with the advice and support you’ve received.



“All women experience the menopause differently and have various expectations of how their GP can help them,” says Norma Goldman. “It’s important to know in advance what you want to say and discuss, based on your symptoms, medical and family history and personal preferences. Make sure your GP explains all of the different management options clearly so that you can make an informed choice.”



The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter contains articles written by top medical experts, such as gynaecologists, GPs, consultants, specialist menopause nurses, complementary practitioners, pharmacists, dietitians etc.



Articles in the Autumn 2019 issue of The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter include HRT and cancer, are you thinking clearly? and all about osteoporosis, as well as news and Ask the Experts Q&As.



The Menopause Exchange has a number of members who are happy to talk to journalists about their menopause experiences.



