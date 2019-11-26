A no wires, no fuss meat thermometer with a smart guided cook system, MEATER+ ensures tasty, succulent and satisfying results every time

LEICESTER, 26th November 2019 - Apption Labs, developer of smart IoT consumer products, have calved 20% off the price of the first truly wireless meat thermometer, the MEATER+, along with their other award winning products this Black Friday. Now you can get perfectly cooked meat for less!



With Christmas season upon us, what better time to get this ‘hot’ deal? If you’re shopping for an at-home chef or food lover, then think no more, the MEATER+ is a highly desirable, useful kitchen gadget for the stocking of anyone that takes pride in their culinary skills.



A no wires, no fuss meat thermometer with a smart guided cook system, MEATER+ ensures tasty, succulent and satisfying results every time. Whether that be for roasting the turkey or goose on Christmas day, cooking a heart-warming joint in chilly February or for those sunny BBQ’s in the summer months.



You can also grab the same ‘tasty’ deal with 20% off the MEATER Block, which is an exciting, smart and easy way to cook multiple meats at the same time and exactly to how each person prefers it. So, whether your guests enjoy their steak rare, medium or well done, or if one prefers chicken over pork, you will still be able to wow them by giving them tasty, cooked to perfection meat and without any guess work.



Developed with state-of-the-art technology, combined with an insatiable passion for mouth-watering, perfectly cooked food, Apption Labs designed the MEATER Block for the home cook, Barbeque fan, or Pro to make ‘over’ and ‘under’ cooked meats a thing of the past.



The MEATER Block stores and charges up to 4 MEATER+ probes, allowing you to cook and monitor 4 delicious meats at one time.



Whether you are cooking for colleagues, friends or for the family, let the MEATER Block help you achieve tasty, succulent, safe results each and every time!



The 20% discount and free shipping will be running from Tuesday 26th November until 23:59 on Friday 29th November – don’t miss out on these ‘scorching’ deals!



