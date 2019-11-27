Deploying a Time & Attendance solution can result in more accurate workforce scheduling in a dynamic service environment

HFX’s SaaS Cloud workforce management solution selected by cleaning services company to manage staff hours and meet client business requirements at over 50 different sites.



HFX, the market leading provider of SaaS Cloud Workforce Management Solutions, has announced that C&D Cleaning Group has chosen its Imperago cloud Time & Attendance (T&A), 3D Rostering and Employee Self-Service solution to manage staff attendance and absence at over 50 different client sites. Established 30 years ago, C&D Cleaning Group selected HFX’s solution to manage 90 staff, including those working at its client premises in sectors covering construction, property, schools and healthcare. Using HFX’s solution has provided more accurate time records which has helped to streamline its HR and payroll processes.



C&D Cleaning Group employees clock in and out at client sites using standalone biometric fingerprint scanners, which have been designed to have minimal impact on the client’s premises. Capturing workforce hours in this way removes the possibility of identity fraud, and ensures that C&D Cleaning Group is able to keep track of staff attendance and absence, providing back-up cleaners if required to ensure continuity of service. Following the success of the system, C&D Cleaning Group intends to roll out the terminals to all new clients where they provide on-site staff.



Tracy Hudson, General Manager at C&D Cleaning Group said; “HFX’s SaaS Cloud workforce management solutions enable us to manage our staff at client sites with minimal disruption, yet maximum benefit to our customers. After consultation with the HFX team we were delighted with the terminals, which are modern and discreet and use the latest biometric technology.



“It is a much more efficient way for our staff to clock in and out, resulting in fewer errors and is completely transparent. Staff have welcomed the terminals and our clients are impressed with the professional, innovative way that we manage our workforce on their sites.”





Using the self-service feature, staff can also view their attendance, absence and holiday data remotely, helping them to keep track of their working hours and pay.



The 3D rostering capability enables C&D Cleaning Group to plan and manage ad-hoc requests for staff time, activities, duties and location, related to each client or contract. Staff can be allocated to rosters according to client site requirements, including business hours, location and size of building. Up to the minute attendance data enables plans to be easily adapted to changing requirements or staffing levels and ensures that C&D Cleaning Group meets client needs cost efficiently.



Nicola Smart, COO at HFX commented: “Deploying a Time & Attendance solution can result in more accurate workforce scheduling in a dynamic service environment. HFX workforce management systems are ideal for companies like C&D Cleaning Group - they can automate time monitoring to help ensure that schedules address working time compliance issues, monitor staff wellbeing and help to meet the demand for staff while maintaining service standards.”



NOTES TO EDITORS



About C&D Cleaning Group

C&D Cleaning Group provides clients with a true partnership approach to their cleaning needs, working collaboratively to ensure their exact requirements and standards are achieved. Its professional cleaning solutions are tailor made and delivered meticulously.



• Established 1995 in Barnsley as window cleaners

• Now a leading supplier of cleaning solutions

• Operating throughout Northern England



C&D Cleaning Group works for commercial organisations in a variety of sectors including construction and property, schools, and healthcare including GP surgeries and dentists. Services include; carpet, pest control, windows, sanitary and new build preparation.



For more information, please visit: C&D Cleaning





About HFX

Founded over 45 years ago and with over 1,500 customers, HFX has a proven history of developing innovative time management solutions. The latest generation of Saas Cloud solutions are highly customisable and can be configured to meet exact requirements, can support unlimited numbers of work patterns and provide seamless integration with all major HR and payroll systems.

The HFX solution comprises Time & Attendance, 3D Rostering, Flexitime, Workforce Optimisation, Budgeting & Costing, Job & Task Booking, Access Control and Visitors’ Registration and fits organisations of all sizes and sectors including manufacturing, public sector, services industry, leisure, construction, retail, contract cleaning, recruitment, logistics and hospitality.



For more information about the HFX Group, please visit HFX



