Bullying on the increase within age groups 7-16....



At a time when bullying and its terrible consequences are being highlighted daily in the news, Verti-Goat is a beautifully illustrated children's book about how to not give up hope. We all have the power to bring change for ourselves and others, we all have the strength and bravery needed to overcome challenges that life throws at us. Vergo epitomizes this and with the love and support from his family and friends he becomes our unlikely hero.



There’s something quite funny about an animal who struggles to cope with the fundamentals of its being and Vergo is a mountain goat with the fear of heights and an inability to climb.

But on a more serious note, it’s something we can all relate to. There are areas in life that everybody struggles with sooner or later, especially as children. Vergo is here to show that nobody is alone and the thing that makes people different from everyone else is usually their best quality in disguise.

To quote Marianne Williamson –

“It is our light, not our darkness that most frightens us”



Synopsis:

Vergo can’t wait to be as brave as his dad Buck, but with a fear of heights and an odd appearance he struggles to find his place in the world. He gets bullied because of it but with the love and support of his parents and best friend Penelope he will find his way and save the tribe from a dangerous foe.

Everyone is running their own race at their own pace.

Join him in his adventure and find out how he became the Verti-Goat.





About the Author

Austin Mackle grew up on a farm in Ireland, surrounded by animals, books and beauty. Fascinated by nature, he discovered very early on the power that stories had. Reading books with big beautiful illustrations and compelling stories with his siblings and parents are some of his favorite memories growing up. He has traveled most of his life, where he discovered creative writing as a vehicle of telling those stories. He now lives in London where he splits his time between his business and writing. Austin has won prizes for both creative writing and short stories. Verti-Goat is the first chapter of a series of books all touching on different difficulties of life growing up. Book 2 focuses on strong female characters and the loss of a family member.







Verti-Goat is a book for all ages, with reading level of 5+. It has global themes and relevance, the first of a series of 6.

Verti-Goat is published by AustinBooks

ISBN: 978-1-9162196-0-1 and was released November 2019



