When I don’t know what’s happening with me, I can come to the MS Trust and there’s an answer there. If they don’t know the answer, they find it".

The festive season is almost upon us, and the MS Trust is excited to be releasing a charity Christmas single. Hertfordshire resident and MS Trust supporter Ruth Green has recorded the single ‘Share Christmas With Someone’, with all the money raised going towards the charity’s vital work supporting people living with multiple sclerosis (MS).



Ruth, who has lived with MS for 27 years, calls the MS Trust ‘amazing’. She says:



“It’s inspirational to know that they’re here. If you need them, they’re here to talk about all different aspects of MS. They provide so much information about MS which is such a complex illness. When I don’t know what’s happening with me, I can come to the MS Trust and there’s an answer there. If they don’t know the answer, they find it".



The lyrics of the song express Ruth’s personal journey with MS and relate to the feelings of loneliness that some feel around the Christmas period. This is something that Ruth believes will resonate with every person living with MS:



“With MS, sometimes you lose a part of you, maybe an arm becomes weaker – that’s a loss. The song is about embracing that in a positive way.”



The MS Trust is a UK charity working to make sure a life with MS isn’t a life defined by MS. As well as providing vital information and a personal Enquiry Service for people affected by MS, the charity funds, trains and supports MS health professionals.



Ruth credits the MS Trust for providing her with “great encouragement” when dealing with the ups and downs of MS.



Chris Jones and Jill Holt founded the Trust 26 years ago. Their aim was to provide practical information, support and, perhaps most importantly of all, hope, to those people with MS feeling like they had nowhere and no one to turn to.



The charity receives no funding from the government or the NHS and relies wholly on the generosity of supporters like Ruth, who will be donating all the proceeds of the Christmas single to the MS Trust, to continue its vital work.



“This year I’ve had a year of gratitude for all the things I can do, rather than the things I can’t. It’s hard, but the MS Trust are here to see me through”.



About her current health and approach to life, Ruth says: “I’ve come out on top. I’m very positive about life, I live it to the fullest”.



That’s down, in no small part, to the MS Trust. For the Trust to positively impact others as they have Ruth, they need support. Buying Ruth’s single will help the MS Trust continue to ensure a life with MS isn't a life defined by MS.



-Ends-



Notes to Editors



For further information please contact Cash at IMN Group or Thomas at Kin Communications:

E:cash@imngroup.co.uk E:Thomas@kincomms.com T:0207 158 0001



About the MS Trust



The MS Trust is a UK charity that believes nobody should have to manage multiple sclerosis alone. We are here for everyone affected by MS, from the moment of diagnosis and throughout their journey. We’re here today, tomorrow and every day after, making sure a life with MS isn’t a life defined by MS.



For more information, visit https://www.mstrust.org.uk/. For more information, and to download Ruth’s single, visit https://www.mstrust.org.uk/Ruths-song.