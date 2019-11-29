Specialist Channel Marketing agency, Sherpa, are celebrating after taking a podium place in the best Channel Marketing Initiative category at the 2019 B2B marketing Awards.



Sherpa were recognised for their Channel Account Based Marketing Pilot programme with Sage. Their unique global programme delivered ABM through channel partners in order to create enhanced engagement with the Sage resellers and deliver high quality leads for their flagship product. The programme was piloted with four carefully selected partners and the results in terms of hard metrics and feedback from the partners themselves were impressive. With the insights and data gleaned from this pilot, Sherpa developed and enhanced the programme to roll out globally.



Sherpa CEO, Tom Perry, states “For our work with Sage to be rewarded in the best Channel Marketing Initiative category is a true testament to our team’s expertise in channel marketing, specifically Channel ABM. We have been working hard this year consolidating our position as the industry’s leading Channel Marketing Agency and already have our eyes on Gold for next year! The Channel space is in desperate need of transformation and Sherpa is certainly leading the way with this. The Channel ABM programme we ran for Sage has been one of many initiatives we are pushing through to Vendor Partners, who are looking to transform their channel marketing as the environment becomes more complex. We work very closely with our clients and build strategic, collaborative relationships, which are key to our ongoing success”.









Sherpa are a high growth b2b tech marketing agency supporting companies with their marketing transformation ambitions. Sherpa specialise in creating and executing go-to-market strategies, which impact each stage of the tech buying process, whether the route to market is channel or direct. Their team of tech-passionate experts, along with best-in-class tools, can help deliver marketing programmes which span top of funnel lead capture to bottom of funnel sales qualification. Sherpa cover the full marketing mix, from data management, strategic planning, Channel transformation and ABM to content marketing and paid traffic.







Headline: Sherpa’s Channel ABM programme rewarded at B2B Marketing awards