Sea Cadets, the national youth charity, is searching for former cadets to take part in a legacy project marking 80 years since the outbreak of the Second World War.



The 160-year-old charity has launched My LegaSea, a campaign exploring the impact of cadet life on young people aged 10 to 18 and how it helped shape their futures.



Phil Russell, Captain of Sea Cadets, said: “My LegaSea is a remarkable initiative which brings Sea Cadet history to life through fascinating human stories and cherished memories.



We are looking to re-connect with former cadets and find out what impact being a Sea Cadet has had on their lives.



Already, My LegaSea has revealed some of Britain’s oldest living sea cadets, more than 100 long lasting cadet marriages, stories of Olympic medal winners, decorated public servants and friendships that transcend decades and time zones.”



My LegaSea is working with academics from Durham University and Goldsmith’s College London to understand the long term benefits of taking part in structured youth training and personal development on later adult life.



It’s the first multi-generational impact study of its kind to be undertaken in the UK and aims to offer valuable insights into the work of Sea Cadets and similar youth organisations.



My LegaSea has been launched to mark the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of the Second World War, a period which triggered rapid expansion of the Sea Cadet movement.



In 1940, the first offshore training ship T.S Bounty was purchased and in 1942 it was officially named the Sea Cadet Corps, attracting a huge intake of new wartime cadets.



The King’s Lynn Musketeers



Ray Bullock, 90, John Portfleet, 89, and Jack Mills, 90, from King’s Lynn, Norfolk; were three such wartime cadets.



The three joined King’s Lynn sea cadets during the war and became great friends calling themselves ‘The Three Musketeers.’



Ray went on to serve in The Royal Navy after leaving the corps and travelled the world. When he left the Navy, he returned to Norfolk and went to work for Royal Mail as a postman.



He is still friends with fellow cadets John and Jack, who now lives in Australia. They speak on the phone every fortnight.



Ray and John were among the first to complete the My LegaSea survey and tell their stories.



The Sea Cadets want to make contact with anyone who joined from 1942 onwards.



They must be age 18 and over and willing to share their stories from cadet days and life since leaving.



The Sea Cadets’ aim is to use the My LegaSea findings to inform the way it teaches life skills and personal development and to inspire the next generation of young people in Britain and abroad.



The Sea Cadets currently has over 400 units across England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, Malta and Bermuda, where it works with around 15,000 young people aged 10 to 18.



The charity’s units are run by 9,000 volunteers.



How to contact My LegaSea



Former cadets can complete a My LegaSea survey online at: https://www.sea-cadets.org/my-legasea



Share stories by emailing: Legasea@ms-sc.org and aspencer@ms-sc.org , or by writing to the Sea Cadets, My LegaSea Team at 202 Lambeth Road, London, SE1 7JW, addressed to Anna Spencer, Lead Researcher, My LegaSea.



