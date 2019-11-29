Friday 29th London, England



Pixl8 Group, the London-based digital product and creative agency, today announced the launch of ReadyCommunity, a feature-rich online community platform.



ReadyCommunity includes Pixl8’s CRM, events management and email marketing functionality but can alternatively be integrated seamlessly into customers existing CRM or ESP systems using their prebuilt connectors.



With modern working practices feeling often impersonal and silo-ed, Pixl8 are providing an innovative way for membership organisations, charities, networks and businesses to connect and inspire individuals and groups alike.



Alex Skinner, CEO of Pixl8 Group commented: “We have had amazing feedback from early adopters of this new product from both membership and charity clients. We've proved that you can combine a highly functional platform with a great user experience. We believe that it will be a game changer in terms of offering a richness of features at a cost-effective price."



The system provides the key features found in all leading community platforms. Additionally, the powerful integrated rules engine allows community managers to tailor content, nudge and reward engaged participants to provide an enhanced community experience.



The accompanying year-round mobile app is fully integrated and allows users to participate on-the-go.



As with other Pixl8 products, the platform can be extended through bespoke functionality and tailored to individual needs. Typically, organisations can expect to get their community platform up and running in a matter of months.



For more information please contact:



Scott Cole

Pixl8 Group

sales@pixl8.co.uk



https://readycommunity.com

https://pixl8.co.uk