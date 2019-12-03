Capacity Media and BroadGroup launch new mega event in Cape Town



International connectivity to and from Africa as well as building reliable networks between its 54 countries, is fast becoming the number one priority for the global telecoms infrastructure industry.



In response to this growing demand, Capacity Media and BroadGroup are launching Digital Infra Africa. This is the industry event for advancing projects and investments in the African infrastructure space. It will draw out consolidation and diversification trends, whilst also facilitating regional and international partnerships for the fibre, data centre, cloud, content, satellite, tower and mobile industries.



Held in Cape Town on 1 – 3 April 2020, this industry-designed event is your opportunity to network with the entire infrastructure value chain in order to maximise revenue opportunities and meet annual objectives. In addition, it is also your chance to forge new and innovative partnerships, to create a more connected Africa.



Why Cape Town?



Cape Town was voted as the location of choice by the Digital Infra Africa Advisory Board. This is due to South Africa’s strong colocation market growth, with recent announcements from Microsoft, Google, Huawei, Liquid Telecom and AWS over the last 12 months. In addition, it is a known hub for subsea, fibre, data centre and cloud activity, as well as having a strong presence of content providers. Other benefits include accessibility for regional and international players, providing the ideal backdrop for multiple functions hosted by industry players.



How will the event look?



The event will feature Capacity Africa, Datacloud Pan Africa, and Subsea Africa all under one roof, with the addition of inclusion and leadership forums. By combining these powerful brands into one event, it will guarantee RoI with three days of thought-leadership, meetings, trading and networking.



More information: marketing@capacitymedia.com or call +44 (0) 20 7779 7227.