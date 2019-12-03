HFX Autotime has significantly reduced the time it takes to reconcile working hours – it has made it much easier and faster

HFX Autotime, one of the UK’s leading developers of SaaS Cloud workforce management solutions, has announced that Tarmac has recently invested in its Time & Attendance (T&A) solution to manage staff working hours at its site Swinden Quarry in the Yorkshire Dales. Staff clock into work on-site using a proximity fob with an installed reader machine that accurately tracks start and finish time. The administration team cites significant time savings reconciling hours with salary payments, as well as ensuring accurate and timely overtime payments.



Staff have welcomed the system as it provides an accurate account of working hours according to the shifts completed. Located centrally on the quarry site, near to the canteen and changing rooms, the new system enables staff to clock in easily as they arrive and change for a shift and clock out when they finish. The HFX Autotime solution replaced the existing clocking in-and-out system that was difficult to use and failed to deliver accurate readings of employee attendances and absences.



Miquette Curtin, Administrator at Tarmac explained: “We wanted a new Time & Attendance (T&A) system that could capture working hours accurately and HFX Autotime does just the job. HFX Autotime has significantly reduced the time it takes to reconcile working hours – it has made it much easier and faster. Since implementing the system nearly twelve months ago it has definitely made a difference to our administration team and staff.”



Reports from the system ensure that HR has details of hours worked, absence, and holidays, making it easier to keep track of employee costs and staff wellbeing. As well as managing staff working hours to calculate salaries, HFX Autotime has also been of benefit to record attendance to help comply with on-site Health & Safety legislation.



Nicola Smart, Chief Operating Officer of HFX Autotime added, “Managing a workforce that works different shift patterns and hourly rates can be challenging for companies like Tarmac to ensure optimum efficiency and productivity, while managing costs. Having a system that accurately records workforce hours not only ensures fairness and transparency, the data can be used to accurately work out different payment rates for different skill sets and overtime. The additional benefit of having up to the minute attendance data also helps with health and safety and lone worker legislation.”



For the full case study on how Tarmac is benefiting from HFX Autotime's SaaS Cloud Time & Attendance system please visit: Autotime.



About Tarmac



Tarmac combines the knowledge and expertise of two of the construction industry’s most iconic brands: Tarmac, the pioneers of the modern road surface and Blue Circle, the company that patented cement.

With over 150 years’ experience, the company has a combined breadth of capability and expertise that covers aggregates and asphalt, ready mix concrete, cement, lime and powders, contracting and building products. Tarmac employs over 7000 people across 400 sites in the UK.



For more information please visit: Tarmac.com



About AUTOTIME



AUTOTIME, a division of HFX, is one of the UK’s leading developers of SaaS Cloud workforce solutions that provide organisations with the tools they need to control labour costs, increase their efficiency and minimise their compliance risk in today’s business environment. Over 5,000 organisations of all sizes and sectors including construction, contract cleaning, recruitment, retail, logistics and hospitality & leisure rely on the company’s experience and expertise to support their management needs.



AUTOTIME is part of HFX, the leading provider of Flextime™ that is used by over 1,500 commercial and public sector customers across the UK.



For more information about AUTOTIME, visit: Autotime

For more information about HFX, visit: HFX



