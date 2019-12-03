G2S Ltd announced today (UK: 3rd December) that it is launching a brand new heating range across the UK exclusively under the Zanussi brand. The products are designed to be efficient, easy to use creating a more enjoyable home environment.



Designed with Consumers in Mind:



The Zanussi range has been developed to ensure there is a perfect heating solution for every home with simple and sophisticated designs, that will heat rooms quickly and efficiently. The range will include an Oil filled radiator; a compact heater that has a 2kW heat output, digital display and timer as well as a fast Convection heater with a 2.3kW heat output, 3 heat settings, and a digital display. There is also an Electric inset fire ideal for the winter months with a maximum output of 2kW that is available in both a black cast and stainless-steel effect.



Finally, an Electric stove with 2 heat settings will also be launched with a 2kW heat output, and a warm glow effect that can be used independently without the heat function. Alongside the range of heating products, G2S will also release an 18L Dehumidifier perfect for drying laundry, reducing humidity levels and ensuring a dry and fresh environment.



A Partnership to Enhance Consumer Experience:



The Zanussi heating range offers consumers an easy way to control their home climates, ensuring comfortable living environments. G2S believe in using consumer insights to inform product development and this new range is an example of such collaboration.



Mark Ogden, Head of Product & Technical at G2S is hopeful consumers will respond well to the products and said:



“We’re really looking forward to launching the exclusive Zanussi heating range. We have identified the needs of our consumers and developed practical heating solutions that are efficient, easy to use and most of all improve the consumers wellbeing.”



The Oil filled radiator and Convection heater launched mid-November with the rest of the heating range and the 18L Dehumidifier launching mid-December.





Available in Multiple Channels:



The Zanussi heating range will be available at select retailers including JD Williams, Amazon, Freemans and Currys.



Ciarán Coyle, VP and Head of Global Brand Licensing at Electrolux, acknowledges the potential for the range in the UK commenting:



“Zanussi is a beloved brand in the UK with great equity among consumers. Electrolux has a strong core business with major appliances and the new range will offer consumers additional touchpoints with a brand they know and trust.”



Since 1916, Zanussi has helped consumers run organized homes and spend more time with loved ones by providing easy-to-use products. The new range is expected to be available to consumers by mid-December.



ENDS.



Notes to Editors:

G2S Limited provide a “one-stop-shop” of product sourcing and supply solutions for the UK’s leading retailers. Their point of difference is their ability to offer unique solutions that are 'tailor made' to the needs of their customers.



G2S Limited’s services include product design, sourcing and development, quality assurance, range and category management, distribution and end user fulfilment. For more information on G2S Limited, please visit www.g2sltd.com.



ZANUSSI is a registered brand used under license from Electrolux AB (publ)