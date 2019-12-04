In light of recent news that the US exported more oil than it imported for the first time in the 70 years since records began, with production exceeding both Saudi Arabia and Russia, global energy and rail recruitment specialist, Samuel Knight International (SKI Corp), has emphasised that businesses must ramp up their efforts in attracting energy professionals.



The increase in American oil production has been spurred by fracking technology and the development of oil from shale rocks. While many expected oil production to slow down as renewable energy becomes increasingly popular, this growth clearly shows that oil creation is still strong and that sourcing talent in the sector must be made a priority.



Commenting on this news, Dave Allen, Associate Director of Energy for SKI Corp, said:



“While the US has historically been a big importer of oil and relied on international talent to source this fuel, this boost in US oil production means that businesses must increasingly look to training local professionals to support growth and projects. Right now, various areas across energy are suffering from skills shortages, however oil has particularly taken a hit, as younger generations favour a career in renewable energy rather than traditional sectors.”



“To overcome this, and ensure that the US has a thriving oil sector and continues to be a global player in the market, businesses must invest in talent. From increased apprenticeships to offering more flexible working, companies must do all that they can to boost their employer brand and attract the professionals needed.”



“This will not be an overnight task, but by taking action now, we can ensure that sustainable talent pools are created and individuals are developed into advanced roles to support future projects.”



