Pure Cremation has been designed around taking care of the practicalities at a low cost so families can focus on creating their own special memories

Pure Cremation has bucked the trend of soaring funeral costs



An innovative funeral firm has saved mourners more than GBP 7.1m over the last two years of operation – an average of GBP 2.5k per family.



The ever-increasing cost of funerals regularly hits the headlines however Pure Cremation is quietly bucking the trend by offering individuals greater choice and flexibility through simple, dignified direct cremations.



Families are left free to arrange a personalised celebration of life while the Pure Cremation team oversees a direct cremation service with no hidden extras performed to the highest standard of care.



It consists of a respectful cremation, without any mourners present, held separately from the farewell event for friends and family.



This style of send-off allows a more personal celebration of life at a carefully selected location on a date and time to suit family and friends - rather than forcing everyone to work within the constraints of the local crematorium diary.



Direct cremations have almost overtaken standard cremations in the USA and the idea is now catching on in the UK.



Founded in 2015, Pure Cremation is the UK’s only dedicated provider of direct cremations.



It has more than tripled in size after attracting external investment secured in order to raise awareness and educate the public and to build its own unique crematorium, allowing it to maintain the highest level of care at the lowest possible service cost.



Catherine Powell, who co-founded the company with her husband, Bryan, said: “Some people have compared us to the early budget airlines and you can understand why.



“The Competition and Markets Authority is currently investigating why funeral costs have increased well beyond inflation for decades, which speaks volumes about the current state of the market.



“But Pure Cremation has been designed around taking care of the practicalities at a low cost so families can focus on creating their own special memories – we’ve helped Britons save GBP 7.1m in the last 2 years alone.”



Pure Cremation is also helping families across England and Wales achieve greater flexibility and lower cremation costs by giving independent funeral directors access to its custom-built crematorium in Hampshire.



Since launching this service last December, Pure Cremation has helped more than 140 funeral directors reduce cremation costs for families across the country.



Catherine and Bryan are proud to be empowering bereaved families to create the farewell event that’s right for them and driving a paradigm shift in how we all think about funerals as well as demonstrating that a meaningful send-off doesn’t have to cost a small fortune.



“Too many funerals fail to reflect the unique life that has been lived – it can feel like the same format for everyone, just different names,” said Catherine.



“Our customers are seizing the opportunity to do something more personal, exactly where, how and when they want - and the results are great.



The Wilson family is just one example.



“This was made for families such as ours. Dad was 92 so all of his friends and a lot of his relatives had already died. We aren't religious and he hated a lot of fuss. We had our own special day at the seaside. We had fish and chips (his favourite meal), sent him our best wishes on helium balloons, and went for a nice walk. We ended up in the pub to talk about him. We had a lovely day without having to worry about anything or anyone else. My two daughters also got a cheque from Granda as we saved so much by not paying for a 'proper' funeral. It may not be for everyone, but it suited us. Dad would have loved it!”



Other farewells have seen Viking warriors setting light to a mini longboat bearing the ashes, vintage tea parties with bubbly, and a sunset barbeque in a secluded cove only accessible by kayak.



For further information contact:-

Celeste Clarke

Century PR

Tel: 024 76228881/07799064066

celeste@centurypr.co.uk