Datacentrepricing’s research is based on 600 Data Centres with 1,200 facilities in the 17 countries with just under 5,000 MW and around 3.4 mil m2.

New Data Centre Landscape research by Data Centre Pricing (DCP) across 17 European Countries finds that the largest Data Centre markets in Europe are set for strong growth – except for the UK - which is seeing the lowest growth rate in percentage terms out of the 17.



The newly published Data Centre 2020 Landscape research analyses each of the 17 largest European Country Markets based on the key metrics of Data Centre space, power, pricing, geographical Data Centre city clusters and forecast growth rates from the end of 2019 to the end of 2023.



"Datacentrepricing’s research is based on 600 Data Centres with 1,200 facilities in the 17 countries with just under 5,000 MW and around 3.4 mil m2."



The UK is the largest Country Market in Europe, with 858,000 m2 of 3rd party Data Centre space, followed by Germany (with 583,000 m2 of space) and the Netherlands (with 461,000 m2 of space).



Germany is seeing new Data Centre build outs by a range of providers with a forecast growth of 41 per cent in space over the next 4-year period - compared with just 9 per cent in space growth for the UK. The next four largest growth from the end of 2019 to 2023 is in the countries Italy, Poland, France and Ireland with percentages ranging from 48 to 58 per cent.



Within each European Country Market, Data Centre space is being clustered in a series of city areas, which account for the majority of Data Centre growth focused on a developing ecosystem. The largest European Data Centre city clusters in order of size is Frankfurt (just under 350,000 m2), followed by Amsterdam, then Paris and London & Inner M25 area.



In particular the Frankfurt region is seeing rapid growth as it becomes established as an international connectivity hub for both Germany and the surrounding CEE Countries.



Data Centre Pricing varies extensively by each European Country Market. The market with the lowest average rate is Poland with highest pricing in Denmark Switzerland and the UK. Though pricing between lowest and highest can be as much as 5.5 times as is in Sweden going down to as low as 2.3 times. It is the most connected Data Centre facility in each city cluster which typically charges a significant premium to the average market rate.



For many of the Data Centre Landscape markets new capacity is being introduced by the largest Pan European Data Centre Providers and space is also being added by a series of investors including Digital Realty, CyrusOne and e-shelter.



Data Centre market consolidation is also taking place with a number of acquisitions in 2019, the latest that from US Data Centre REIT Digital Realty in November 2019 announced that it had agreed to acquire Pan-European Data Centre Provider Interxion for USD $8.4 billion.



Finally, new Data Centre facilities are now being introduced in locations outside of the established Data Centre hubs, including Marseille (France), Hamburg, Munich & Berlin (Germany), Slough and Cardiff (UK) and Rome (Italy), as content and connectivity are both being brought closer to large population centres.



_______________________________________________________



Note to editors:

Contact: Keith Breed on +44 7949 111 435

or

email m.sessions@datacentrepricing.com



About the Data Centre 2020 Landscape research

This service is updated once a year and provides a detailed survey of 17 European Data Centre Country Markets (including Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK).



Each Data Centre Landscape provides a comprehensive survey of each Data Centre market including all Data Centre Providers & Facilities, Data Centre space and power, Data Centre Pricing (including average rack space, m2 and kW rentals) and forecast space, power & pricing for the 4-year period to the end of 2023.



Each Country Profile costs GBP £695, the entire report (17 countries) is available for GBP £3,995.00.



Further information is available on the www.datacentrepricing.com website.



About DCP DataCentrePricing.Com – DCP is a UK-based international Data Centre research & consultancy business, a subsidiary of London based Tariff Consultancy Ltd (TCL) which provides a range of Tariff Tracker services sold under the Telecoms Pricing brand including 4G & 5G price trackers, smartphone pricing trackers and the SanpShot series of Mobile Telecom trends. Further information on the services offered by Telecoms Pricing can be found on the TelecomPricing.Com website at: www.telecomspricing.com