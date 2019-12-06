It’s the age old debate taking place in households across the UK, when is it time to put the Christmas tree up and kick off the festive season?



Usually the first weekend of December sees millions of households get up in their lofts or out to the shed to dust off their decorations, however, some prefer to wait a week until getting in the Christmas mood.



For homes looking for a real tree this year, experts advise getting one no earlier than the 1st December to ensure it lasts all through the month.



However, with all the festivities Brits are at risk of ending up in A&E this December with the NHS estimating that 350 people are injured each year putting up lights, while a further 1,000 decorating indoors when relying on chairs and tables rather than ladders.



Here’s our guide to the best ladders for turning your home safely into a grotto this Christmas without the risk of injury:



Werner Work Platform - GBP 50



Lightweight and slim for year round storage, the 79025 Aluminium Werner PRO Work Platform offers a range of features designed for comfort, design and ease of use including its EasyGrabTM handles making it easy to carry and ideal for getting the star on to the top of the tree.



Available from Wickes and other retailers it offers a large-slip resistant work surface, meaning you don’t have to constantly reposition the ladder when making those finishing touches.



Werner Fibreglass Platform Ladder - GBP 95



Werner’s 717Series 4 tread platform stepladder is ideal for indoor and outdoor use thanks to its handy platform meaning you can deck the halls at 360°. An added benefit is the ladder’s holster top, which can hold tools such as hammers for keeping your lights in place.



Giving you a working height of up to 2.68m, the ladder has fibreglass stiles and is ideal for working around electricity - perfect for those outdoor displays.



Werner Platform Stepladder - GBP 90



Keeping in with tradition, Werner’s 5 tread MasterTrade Platform Stepladder offers homeowners a large platform and a working height of up to 2.78m, ideal for those who like to go all out with their decorations at Christmas.



It offers a high handrail and slip resistant treads for added safety, making it ideal for anyone looking to add a touch of Christmas magic to every nook and cranny of the home.



Multi-Purpose Werner Ladder 12 in 1 with Platform - GBP 110



As the old saying goes, a ladder is not just for Christmas! This multi-purpose ladder offers 12 positions in one handy ladder, meaning it’s ideal for use all year round from Christmas decorations through to DIY in the spring.



This year you can take your festive styling to the next level by reaching those hard to reach places. Available from most major retailers it offers compact folding for easy transportation.



For more information on Werner’s products visit www.wernerco.com/eu



- ends -



Lucy Kendrick

E: lucy.kendrick@hroc.co.uk

T: 0121 454 9707