LONDON (6 December 2020) — This issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK) takes a top to bottom look at Vietnam, tracing the country’s numerous highlights from north to south. A go-to destination for everyone from solo backpackers and holidaying families to hikers, bikers and birdwatchers, Vietnam retains its irresistible allure despite its growing popularity.



Take in the best treks through the mountainous north, the historic sights of Hanoi, the jade waters of Ha Long Bay, the cycling trails in the Mekong Delta and the densely packed sights of the centre, before exploring the atmospheric cities of the south and hitting the beach, where you’ll find some of the most pristine stretches of sand in Southeast Asia.



The results of the 2019 Reader Awards are also revealed in this issue. And in a special section, some of the lesser-known experiences in Latin America are uncovered, including exploring Uruguay’s winelands and dancing the bomba in Puerto Rico.



Plus, free with the magazine, National Geographic Traveller Food highlights 20 ‘slow burners’, whether complex or comfort, the dishes that require time, effort and a long simmer. Lisbon’s underrated wines are under the spotlight, Nashville’s smoky barbecue flavours are explored and the Italian classic tiramisu is deconstructed.



ALSO INSIDE THIS ISSUE:



Destinations: Embark on a conservation-led safari in Botswana’s Okavango Delta; follow the new Arctic Coast Way in Iceland; meet the characters of New Brunswick’s Restigouche River in Canada; and spend a long weekend in Cumbria.



Urban stories this issue include Sydney, Dubrovnik, Lisbon, Vilnius and Brooklyn.



Smart Traveller: Modernism celebrations in Palm Springs; a taste of Oaxaca; the best rooms in Charleston; a road trip through Transylvania; and beside the seaside in Broadstairs.



Author Series: Joanna Kavenna on Macau.



Travel Geeks: Ask the Experts includes planning a trip to Indonesia, attending a football match in Europe and budget accommodation in Copenhagen.



PLUS: Win a six-day safari trip to Kenya with Asilia Africa.



Also in this issue is the Photography Competition 2020, with the chance to win a nine-night trip to Mexico courtesy of National Geographic Journeys.



For a 26-page digital sample of our Jan/Feb 2020 issue, visit: magazine.natgeotraveller.co.uk/jan20



National Geographic Traveller (UK) has a cover price of £4.95, is available via subscription and on newsstands, and is published 10 times a year. Visit nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel for more information.



