• I’m a Celebrity finale is this Sunday after a gruelling three weeks in the jungle



• Harley Street Hypnotherapist Adam Cox is the UK’s leading phobia expert and has been casting his eye over the contestants



• Contestants have all been tested but Jacqueline Jossa has been constantly subjected to Bushtucker trials



This Sunday marks the final of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, with the celebrities surely relieved to see the finishing line after a gruelling few weeks.



During their stint in the jungle the contestants have routinely faced their fears, with the Bushtucker trials specifically designed to trigger phobias. This is the draw, according to the UK’s leading phobia expert Adam Cox:



“The show is interesting for the audience because they get to see celebrities encountering fears and phobias that are common and relatable. Animals are some of the most popular phobias with fear of spiders, fear of insects and fear of snakes all being in the top 10 phobias. The contestants are dropped into the jungle, so a fear of heights can also pose an issue for them”.



As the final draws closer, the current odds have Coronation Street’s Andy Whyment as favourite to win the show . Yet many will argue Jacqueline Jossa, at odds of 10/1, deserves the crown for facing eight trials during her jungle stint. The relentless nature of the challenges has clearly taken its toll on the star, but she has performed admirably for her camp.



Jacqueline faced her fear of spiders in one particular trial, completing the challenge in record time. Other notable challenges completed by Jossa include the ‘Snake Hotel’, ‘Crevice of Cruelty’ and ‘Celebrities Assemble’ trials.



Though Jossa has received social media criticism for alleged dramatics during these trials, Adam believes the audience favour a contestant that has battled through adversity:



“Almost everyone has a phobia or have intense feelings of disgust linked to certain things and since Jacqueline has faced many fears and disgusting things in her 8 Bushtucker trials she will have built empathy with a huge audience watching from the comfort of their homes”.



Jossa’s bravery has been observed by eliminated contestants, with James Haskell and Ian Wright both saying that they want her to win. Haskell labelled Jossa a ‘hero’ and Wright claimed she had ‘overcome her fears’ to deserve the victory.



Tonight’s double eviction will give us a clearer indication as to how popular Jossa is, though Adam is in no doubt that she deserves her place in Sunday’s final. Of the show, Adam says:



"Every year that 'I'm a Celebrity' comes on the TV I'm inundated with enquiries from the general public wanting to get over their fears and phobias.



