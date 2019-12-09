During the lessons Irving shares secrets of how top chefs are starting to cook with wild and foraged food, and the tastes and recipes they’re trying

New Wild Food Online Cooking Courses from Miles Irving, Forager for The World’s Top Chefs, launches today on Learning with Experts



Learning with Experts is embracing the anti-consumerism, and ‘back to nature’ sentiment this Christmas, by launching online courses with the world’s greatest forager and authority on wild foods, Miles Irving. These online courses make the perfect gift for foodies and aspiring chefs and can be gifted from today .

Irving has worked with some of the world’s best chefs and restaurants. These include Heston Blumenthal’s Fat Duck, Rene Redzepi, Magnus Nilsson and the Hix restaurants. He is a pioneer in the Wild Food Renaissance and has extensive knowledge of the unique flavours and stories of wild foods. Irving is also an internationally acclaimed public speaker and the author of ‘The Forager Handbook’ - hailed by many as ‘the forager’s bible’.



Learning with Experts has launched two new online courses today taught by Irving. You can gift these courses today for Christmas gifts, and the classes start from March 2020 onwards. A course at the ‘Expert’ level costs 109 GBP, and you will get feedback on your cooking and foraging from Miles and his team personally. You’ll watch videos, chat to classmates, discuss topics with Miles, and get feedback on your assignments (submitted with text, video and photos). For 29 GBP you can still follow the course curriculum, with videos, notes, and compare notes with classmates too as you go through.



Elspeth Briscoe, Learning with Experts CEO, explains: “You’re taught in the Learning with Experts online classroom, with 20 other students. In your online class you’ll watch videos where Miles takes you on a journey of delights of wild foods and foraging. During the lessons Irving shares secrets of how top chefs are starting to cook with wild and foraged food, and the tastes and recipes they’re trying. He then sets you assignments for both cooking and foraging, based on what you’ve learnt during your lessons. If you choose the expert version of the course, Miles and his team will personally mark your assignments and give you feedback in the online classroom. A unique opportunity to be taught by a world expert in wild food and foraging, wherever you are in the world. We’re already seeing people gift these courses to their food loving relatives, as well as enthusiasts, aspiring and professional chefs signing up to these courses.”



During the first course, ‘Foraging’ Miles celebrates new yet ancient flavours, rediscovering the nutritional properties of wild plants and reconnecting with the land. Irving explains: “This vital link means we thrive, eating well and working with the wild ecology of places”. The course has four lessons in it with clear learning outcomes for each lesson. Whilst examples used in this course are in Miles’s own food web, a habitat which happens to be in the UK, the principles of this course apply to foraging all over the world. You are encouraged to share your own environments and discussion on wild foods throughout the course, wherever you’re located

During the second course, ‘Cooking with wild food’, Miles has teamed up with some of his favourite chefs and together they take you through the journey of foraging, cooking and tasting the following wild foods: Stalks and stems, Wild aromatics, Seaweed and Edible flowers



CEO Elspeth Briscoe continued: “The Learning with Experts campaign ‘Gift Learning Not Clutter’ is attracting attention this Christmas, especially for those who value education and experiential gifts over and above the over indulgence of collecting more goods or possessions that many people really don’t need. Miles Irving is known as a pioneer in the chef’s community, and we’re excited to be able to bring his expertise to a global audience through these online courses.”



NOTES TO EDITORS:

About Learning with Experts

Learning with Experts has a unique community based online learning offering. It’s an acclaimed company in the vocational online consumer learning space, as well as partnering with established educators to develop accredited online learning programmes. Learning with Experts’ unique combination of ‘tribal community classrooms’, combined with broadcast style curriculum content, and trusted world experts has given it a disruptive stance in an under-developed space. Learning with Experts believes in using human interaction to eliminate the isolation of distance learning through unique online classrooms.



Learning with Experts has 33k registered learners, 7.5k paying students, 80% completion rates, students in 78 countries. It doubled sales from 2017 to 2018 and there have been over 10,000 lessons taught. Learning with Experts has won several awards for edtech and innovation including Best Website (Garden Media Awards), Best Education Site (Good Web Guide), and Finalist for Barclays Award for Innovation, Oxford Trust Enterprise Awards 2019. Elspeth Briscoe is one of a very few women CEO founders who has secured VC and angel investment (only 2-4% of VC money goes to women founders).



Press interviews

Contact Us: 01865 268 278 or 07884267306

press@learningwithexperts.com