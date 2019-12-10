Quench your hair’s thirst with MONAT Super Nourish™ Oil Crème Shampoo and Super Nourish™ Oil Crème Conditioner, and this mighty duo will rescue you from your hair dilemmas. Straight, curly, coily or wavy, this oil-infused duo is perfect for those wanting super nourished and stronger hair.



Super Nourish™ Oil Crème Shampoo – an ultra-hydrating and nourishing cream formula that provides softness, smoothness and ultimate shine. This low lather, oil-infused shampoo features a delicious coconut fragrance and is gentle enough for daily use. Ideal for even the thickest of hair textures, this is the ultra-nourishing solution for moisture starved hair.



Directions for use:

Apply to wet hair and work into a lather, leave for two minutes then rinse thoroughly. Repeat if necessary.

RRP: £32

237ml



Super Nourish™ Oil Crème Conditioner – a nourishing oil-infused crème conditioner created specifically for dry hair. This plant-based formula is suitable for all hair types and rich enough for the thickest hair. Hair will be nourished, softer and stronger with beautiful lustre and improved manageability.



Directions for use:

Apply to damp hair, paying particular attention to the mid-shaft and ends of hair. Leave for 5 minutes before rinsing thoroughly.

RRP: £45

178ml



KEY INGREDIENTS:

REJUVENIQE® Oil Intensive: a blend of more than 13 natural plant and essential oils rich in omega fatty acids, antioxidants and nutrients that help repair and protect against oxidative stress while adding body

Plant-based silicone alternative: provides silkiness and tactility

CRODASORB™: helps guard against UV rays, keeping hair protected and strong

PROCATALINE™: featuring pea extract, working to protect from environmental factors for healthy, younger-looking hair

Refined grapeseed oil: a featherweight oil, rich in antioxidants and vitamins, easily absorbed for nourished and moisturised lengths

Sweet almond oil: rich in vitamin A, supremely moisturises while helping protect and seal strands

Mango seed butter: packed with fatty acids and vitamins, softens hair and protects against environmental damage

Pomegranate seed oil: moisturises and nourishes for healthier-looking, stronger hair

Raspberry seed oil: contains vitamin B, helping to keep hair stronger, more elastic and with beautiful lustre



Notes to Editor:

MONAT is a vegan and cruelty free brand delivering high performance results with luxury formulas. Free from nasties including parabens, SLS/SLES, silicones, mineral oil, phthalates and harmful fragrances.

MONAT® is available to buy from monatglobal.com and MONAT Market Partners nationwide



For samples and information on MONAT please contact essence@essencepr.com or call

020 7739 2858