This Christmas more than ever parents are looking for ways to make the everyday lives of their families more sustainable. Thanks to the brand new biodegradable Steri-bottle®, they can now make sure that bottle feeding baby over the festive period is also eco-friendly as well as convenient.



Steri-bottle has a deep commitment to reducing the impact of it’s products on the planet and is the first company in the world to offer a 100% recyclable and biodegradable, naturally decomposing (anaerobic) baby bottle and teat.

This development allows microbes in landfill to consume the plastic used to manufacture Steri-bottle bottles in only a few years, instead of centuries or longer. In fact it degrades at the same rate as a banana skin!



The new biodegradable product ONLY decomposes when in landfill or placed in home composting, meaning the product, no matter how long you keep it, remains safe, fresh and ready to use, giving you peace of mind.



Travelling with baby has never been easier thanks to Steri-bottle® – a single use bottle that’s ideal for using when out and about with the family. Made from a safe Bisphenol-A (BPA) and phthalate free plastic, they are ready to use and already sterilised.. Simply fill, feed and recycle.



The Steri-Bottle® comes in packs of 10 (RRP £16.00), five (RRP £8.99) or two (RRP £4.00) and are the first baby bottles in the world that are 100% biodegradable and naturally decomposing (anaerobic).



