H2Century, a working patented solution which can convert existing fossil-burning vehicles into emission-free, is to launch its technology in London at The Social and Sustainable Investor Conference.



The new technology, presented by hydrogen technology disruptor H2Century, allows any car owner to upgrade their vehicle and contribute to a C02-free future – without the inconvenience of having to purchase a new vehicle.



H2Century has a market of 1.4 billion vehicles worldwide at its disposal with no existing competitors, with the number of vehicles entering the market each year remaining a steady 100m.



The add-on engine technology was created by Swiss inventor and H2Century CEO Karl Wagner who has patented the technology and formed a founding team of entrepreneurs, environmentalists and civil engineers. Together they are concentrating on building an e-commerce platform so customers can order the parts required to turn their fossil-fuel vehicle into a hydrogen vehicle, by taking it to a local service engineer so they can become emission free. The company will initially be focussing on California and Europe.



The 21st century will see the transition of reliance on fossil fuels. Already the phase-out of fossil fuels is underway but there is also a drive towards circular economies rather than take-make-waste approaches, which has predominated in the retail market for cars. Hydrogen technology is a fast way to create a true circular transport economy without massive disruption or extra resource.



With H2Century technology being well below the cost of converting to a brand new new emission-free vehicle, the company hopes to see a fast decrease in vehicle emissions in the very near future with its safe, add-on solution. It is entering a dynamic market, for example, with Germany building over 100 hydrogen filling stations and banning fossil fuel vehicles from access to specific parts of the country. In London increasing tariffs are being placed on C02 vehicles entering the emission-free zone.



At the investor show, H2Century investors will have the opportunity to become early founders in this disruptive yet transformative solution as the company seeks early stage investment to continue testing and developing.



Mr Wagner said today:



“We’re on a mission for zero emission and have built a simple way to pump oxygen back into the planet while we drive. We will be offering the opportunity to philanthropists, impact investors and partners to band together and help us quickly get our working prototype to market with our first round of funding. We don’t have much time to save the planet.”



The company is seeking partnerships with regulators, dealerships and production facilities to help it quickly commercialise its transformative technology. The founding team, comprised of five highly talented and experienced entrepreneurs (Karl Wagner, Frank Wagner, Jeff Braun, Melissa Gilmour and Hanna Gabay) believes H2Century is one of the most yet innovative solutions towards a C02-free future and it aims to play a key role in this century’s hydrogen future.



For more information, please contact Melissa Gilmour, H2Century, co-founder at melissa@lilyandpiper.com



For press tickets to the conference please email melissa@lilyandpiper.com



About the Social and Sustainable Investor Show



The Sustainable & Social Investing Conference is the first of its kind – a one-day conference, taking place on 12 December at Novotel London West, 12 December 2019. The show will be aimed specifically at private investors, to help them understand how they can use their wealth for good effect, as well as significant financial return.