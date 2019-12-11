Award-winning software asset management company The Business Software Centre (TBSC) has announced a reseller partnership with Grey Matter.



TBSC’s software asset management solutions help businesses simplify SPLA (Service Provider Licensing Agreements) reporting, optimise their Microsoft Office 365 subscriptions, and monitor app usage. Their products Smarter SPLA, Smarter 365 and Smarter App Inventories complement Grey Matter’s position as a Microsoft licensing specialist and Indirect and Direct CSP (Cloud Solution Provider).



“Grey Matter has strength as an industry-leading software solutions reseller, and we are thrilled here at TBSC to provide software asset management tools to offer support. We believe our solutions partnered with Grey Matter will become an effortless streamline for our business growth.” – Phil Hames, Director of TBSC



Grey Matter is a Gold Microsoft Partner and has supported independent software vendors (ISVs) and businesses with their licensing needs – including SPLA and Microsoft Office 365 – for nearly 40 years. This new partnership with TBSC will offer Grey Matter’s existing and new partners and customers a quick, efficient and cost-effective way to better manage their software estates.



“We are really excited to welcome TBSC onboard as a valued partner of Grey Matter. Their products offer a solution that complements our licensing and subscription services very well. We look forward to working together to support and enable our partners and customers by providing them with expert licensing advice and a quality software asset management solution” - Matthew Whitton, Managing Director of Grey Matter



Grey Matter company info:



For nearly 40 years Grey Matter has been helping our partners and customers to untangle the complexity of a volatile and confusing IT world and drive their businesses forward.



Our customers see us as an extension of their team, taking care of all the mundane things like licensing, renewals and support, so our customers have more time to be amazing.



We work directly with hundreds of publishers to give the best service levels and we help over 4,000 companies annually to refine their digital infrastructure and modernise their business with a range of services solutions.



TBSC company info:



TBSC specialises in quick, efficient, and cost-effective software asset management. Our Smarter products and services help businesses save money every day by automatically identifying wasted licenses, measuring application usage, assisting in compliance, and managing current software assets closely. Not only do we work with on-premise, cloud, or hybrid licenses, but we pride ourselves on moving businesses to the cloud the Smarter way, which includes TBSC’s tried and trusted 4 step process.