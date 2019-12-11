A no wires, no fuss meat thermometer with a smart guided cook system, the MEATER+ ensures tasty, succulent and satisfying results every time

Leicester, 11 December 2019 – Christmas season is upon us and many will already be thinking about finding that perfect gift. If you’re shopping for an at-home chef or food lover, then think no more. The MEATER+ is a highly desirable, useful kitchen gadget for the stocking of anyone that takes pride in their culinary skills.



A no wires, no fuss meat thermometer with a smart guided cook system, the MEATER+ ensures tasty, succulent and satisfying results every time. Whether that be for roasting the turkey or goose on Christmas day, cooking a heart-warming joint of meat in chilly February or for those sunny BBQ’s in the summer months.



We’re all looking for ways to make our lives that bit easier and what better place to start than in the heart of the home. This smart kitchen gadget will not only ensure juicy cooking results, it allows the chef to step away from the kitchen. Just connect the MEATER+ to any smartphone or tablet and using a patented technology, MEATER+ provides estimated cooking times, monitors meat whilst it’s cooking and sends alerts to mobile devices such as notifications when meat is cooked to perfection and ready to enjoy, saving time and effort. If not for someone’s stocking, then an absolute must-have smart cooking tool to ensure the Christmas turkey is at its yummiest, while you focus on all the trimmings and spending time with your family and friends.



A great kitchen gadget can make the difference between a bog-standard meal and a culinary masterpiece fit for MasterChef! MEATER+ delivers perfect results time and time again, is simple to setup, simple to use, and can be enjoyed by any budding chef.



In stock now from MEATER, RRP £99.



ABOUT APPTION LABS LIMITED

Apption Labs was founded in January 2015 by Joseph Cruz, Dauson Chang and Teemu Nivala with more than 30 years’ experience in hardware and software engineering. At a joint barbecue, the three friends decided to take their problems into their own hands and no longer wait for someone else to solve them. This mentality is the driving force which is reflected in the corporate culture and enables progressive ideas, positive thinking and new innovations.



The company is headquartered in Leicester, UK and has offices in Los Angeles, USA and Hsinchu, Taiwan. The company's multi-continental background enables it to develop products with the right functionality through insights and feedback from consumers from different cultures around the world. The MEATER was developed with a crowdfunding budget.



MEATER was developed to help meat lovers with different cooking skills achieve consistent results when frying or grilling. This fantastic gadget is a must-have for all cooking methods and preparation methods. For more information, please visit http://www.meater.com.







