HFX increases its SaaS Cloud offerings on the Government’s Digital Marketplace



HFX, the market leading provider of SaaS Cloud Workforce Management Solutions, has extended its solutions available on the Crown Commercial Service’s G-Cloud 11 Digital Marketplace, Cloud Software section. New for this latest edition of the Digital Marketplace is Imperago Workforce Management – an integrated package which includes Time & Attendance recording, 3D Rostering, Budget & Costing and Flexitime management – and Time & Attendance by Imperago – which includes recording for Time off in Lieu (TOIL), Flexitime and Access Control.



The full list of workforce and staff time management solutions available from HFX on the G Cloud 11 Digital Marketplace comprise:

• Imperago Workforce Management

• Imperago Lone Worker Monitoring

• Imperago Visitor Registration

• Imperago Automated Timesheets

• Imperago Access Control

• Time and Attendance by Imperago

• Imperago Flexitime Management and Access Control

• Imperago Flexitime Management

• Imperago Student Attendance Recording



Nicola Smart, COO at HFX commented: “At HFX we have a long history of providing innovative workforce and time management solutions to the public sector. We work with our clients to ensure that our products evolve to meet their changing market requirements, enabling public sector organisations to provide safe working conditions for staff, while ensuring maximum efficiency and management of budgets in order to deliver best value public services.



The G-Cloud Digital Marketplace continues to grow year on year, and represents a significant sales channel for HFX.”



Crown Commercial Service (CCS) supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2018/19, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits worth £945m – supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.



HFX workforce management solutions can be fully integrated with all major HR and Payroll solutions including MHR, Oracle, SAP, CIPHR, PeopleSoft, Zellis and Software for People, and many others.



