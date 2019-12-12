Global flower delivery company, Interflora, has become the first UK retail brand to launch a complete end-to-end ‘V-commerce’ service, with just one simple voice-based transaction making it possible to send flowers via Alexa and check out with Amazon Pay, all without lifting a finger.



Arriving just in time for Christmas, shoppers can state their preferences on colours and types of flowers, and for those in need of inspiration, Interflora’s voice assistant will play ‘personal shopper’ and recommend flowers based on the occasion or season.



There is also the option to include a personal message, which will be hand-delivered with the chosen bouquet by one of Interflora’s network of local artisan florists across the UK and Ireland.



While other voice-commerce services allow for ‘adding to basket’ with voice command, Interflora is the first brand in the UK retail and gifting sector to enable shoppers to complete the entire ordering and payment journey through Amazon Alexa alone - all without any assistance required from supporting apps or websites.



Saying “Alexa, open Interflora” launches the skill, which is available on all Alexa enabled devices.



To celebrate the news this week, Londoners were invited to get their voices heard early as a brighter take on the traditional polling station embarked on a tour of the city - in the form of a ‘Pollen Station’.



Surprised passers by looked on as a row of polling booths, blooming with colourful flowers, pulled up in front of the Houses of Parliament as part of its tour of the capital.



Inside each of the ‘Pollen Station’ booths, Londoners found an Amazon Echo device and were invited to send a free bouquet of flowers to a loved one of their choice, courtesy of Interflora.



Interflora’s Commercial Director, Lyn Davies, commented: “With the voice-commerce market predicted to sky-rocket in the next three years, we’re thrilled to be offering a UK retail industry first and hope our complete end-to-end experience with Amazon Alexa makes it even easier for people to connect with those they love, near and far.



“The lead up to Christmas is one of our busiest times and, with so much to organise and remember, we hope the convenience of using Alexa to be able to surprise someone with flowers as a festive gift will give shoppers a helping hand, with options for same day, next day or any future day delivery available on our skill.”



Interflora’s Amazon Alexa Skill launches on Thursday 12th December. Saying “Alexa, open Interflora” launches the skill, with Interflora’s voice assistant guiding customers through the purchase process. Find out how to enable the skill and more at

https://www.interflora.co.uk/content/alexa/



About Interflora



Interflora’s success story started with a simple idea. To make the sending of flowers across the miles not just possible but stylish too. That was way back in 1923. Today, Interflora have blossomed into the world’s largest flower delivery network, delivering to over 130 countries across the globe. But it’s not just about being the biggest, Interflora are proud to be the most trusted too. Every day thousands choose Interflora to deliver messages of love to the people who matter to them the most. Of course, this wouldn’t be possible without the expertise of Interflora’s 1,200 local florists in the UK and Ireland. It’s their passion, skill and creativity that make the Interflora difference. Every bouquet and arrangement is lovingly hand-crafted and delivered with a smile. After all, when you're in the business of spreading happiness nothing matters more.



