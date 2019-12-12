Now in their 10th year, Portable North Pole (PNP), is gearing up for another successful Christmas season. Best known for their personalised Santa videos, PNP boasts an impressive range of free and Premium video content and Santa calls. With over 220 million personalised videos viewed both on their website and on the free Apple and Android mobile app, it’s easy to create a special message for your loved ones.



The videos have a rich and authentic cinematic quality that perfectly captures the magic of Christmas while offering a range of personalisations that add an indescribably special feeling to each and every mini-movie. These can range from Santa mentioning a child by their name, knowing their age, to opening the little one's Big Book, where Santa keeps details on every child in the whole world.



There are so many free and premium videos and personalised calls to choose from as well as a new special multi-device video and call for Christmas Eve. If you choose to purchase the Magic Pass for just GBP 12.99, children can join Santa via video link as he reviews his flight plan for the big night in a personalised video message for an excited child or children. While they watch Santa, children will be awestruck as he picks up the phone to call them and the phone rings displaying his name with a personalised call –you can record their reaction on the cool Reaction Cam to watch again and again!



The PNP mobile app is the easiest way to enjoy the complete personalised content. The widely successful Reaction Recorder, allows parents to capture their child’s reaction when Santa speaks to them via their personal video message. The PNP app will create a final video using picture-to-picture technology, capturing the little one’s reaction to the video, which can be downloaded as a lasting keepsake.



Although Portable North Pole's products are largely aimed at children during Christmas time, there are also free and Premium videos from Santa for grown-ups.





-ENDS-



For further information, please contact Lianne Bertelli on 07739 023 756 or email: lianne@bertellicommunications.co.uk

OR

Catherine Webber at: Catherine@nineteenpr.com