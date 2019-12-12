LONDON (Thursday, 12 December 2019): National Geographic Traveller Food is celebrating the joys of slow cooking this winter by revealing its top 20 classic dishes that just can’t be rushed. In the latest issue, distributed free with the Jan/Feb issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK), get the lowdown on some of the world’s greatest culinary labours of love, from beef daube and black dahl to Welsh cawl and massaman curry.



Glen Mutel, editor of National Geographic Traveller Food, said: “There’s no better antidote to a British winter than the aroma of something hot and hearty simmering away on the stove or roasting patiently in the oven. So, this season, we’ve searched the world for those dishes that require the extra time and effort, whether it’s the stew that needs hours to build, the cut of meat that needs a marathon marinade or those complicated creations that call for stamina, strategy and a steady hand.”



Also in this issue, we celebrate the flavours of the Philippines on a crash course in Manila, get to know the subtle wines of the Lisboa region of Portugal and enjoy the smoky tastes of Tennessee at a family barbecue in Nashville. All this, plus guides to the food hotspots of Madrid, Beirut and Swedish Lapland.



In addition, expect the usual mix of thought-provoking features and easy-to-follow recipes from world-renowned contributors.



Don’t miss:



•Deconstruction: Tiramisu — get the lowdown on an Italian classic

•In pictures: Dining with nomads in Kyrgyzstan

•My life in food: Actor Diane Morgan on Aussie food and the joys of cheese

•Five ways with: Chef Surender Mohan offers up five great ways to use ginger

•Make perfect: Tips for making borscht

•The pioneer: Chef Analiese Gregory on foraging in France and the tastes of Tasmania



Fast facts

On sale date: Out now

Price: Free with the Jan/Feb edition of National Geographic Traveller (UK), which costs £4.95

Website: Competitions, subscriptions, blogs, features and more. nationalgeographic.co.uk/food-travel

Notes



The quarterly, 132-page magazine is available free of charge with selected issues of National Geographic Traveller (UK). It's brought to you by APL Media Limited, publisher of the award-winning National Geographic Traveller.



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, D.C. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel



National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society, is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivalled portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic’s media and consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines; National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms; books; maps; children’s media; and ancillary activities that include travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 131 years, and now we are committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for our consumers … and reaching millions of people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as we do it. NGP returns 27% of our proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation and education. nationalgeographic.com



National Geographic Society is a leading non-profit that invests in bold people and transformative ideas in the fields of exploration, scientific research, storytelling and education. It supports educators to ensure that the next generation is armed with geographic knowledge and global understanding. National Geographic Society aspires to create a community of change, advancing key insights about the planet and probing some of the most pressing scientific questions of our time. Its goal is measurable impact: furthering exploration and educating people around the world to inspire solutions for the greater good. nationalgeographic.org



