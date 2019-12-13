According to a recent survey conducted by vegan cheese alternative producer MozzaRisella, over 45 percent of meat eaters are planning to reduce their meat consumption over the course of next year. The survey completed by respondents of various eating preferences has revealed that in addition to this, 49 percent of flexitarians are intending to further reduce meat going forward.



The multi-generational survey has highlighted that whilst veganism is often seen as a generational trend, the opposite is true. According to the survey, Generation X (those born between 1965 and 1979), are leading the way in veganism, followed by Millennials and Baby Boomers.



The key driver for diet choices are health and environment, followed by price and convenience.

16 percent of non-vegans would be tempted to switch to a plant-based diet if there were more plant-based options in restaurants, 13 percent could be convinced by having more tasty meat alternatives and 11 percent would consider switching if there were more comfort food options available.



Those who are already plant-based eaters, however, often struggle to find what they are looking for, both in shops and when eating out. Vegan cheese alternatives are the most difficult to find, with 30 percent of respondents stating that they can’t find a healthy and tasty option, followed by the lack of vegan bakery products, fish and dessert alternatives.



Positively, consumers are becoming increasingly aware of where and how their food is being produced, with 39 percent fully and 45 percent somewhat aware.



Franco Vessio, Co-Founder of MozzaRisella said “More and more consumers are proactively avoiding certain ingredients, driven by medical reasons, healthier lifestyle choices, ethical or environmental concerns. Unfortunately, plant-based doesn’t always mean healthy, as some ingredients might be chemically extracted. Here at MozzaRisella we are doing our best to keep all our products organic, cruelty-free and good for the environment.”



About the survey:



The survey has been conducted in the UK between October and November 2019. The survey results are based on 240 completed responses and were analysed internally.



About MozzaRisella:



MozzaRisella is a forward thinking 100% plant-based and vegan friendly food brand which brings the very best of health, nutrition and quality from incorporating sprouting rice into their products. With 0% lactose, soya, gluten, artificial colourings, or flavourings, the brand provides 100% organic, vegan friendly, nutritious products from Italian rice.



Contact:



Contact: Petra Smith

Email: press@mozzarisella.co.uk

Phone: 07857 150594

Website: www.mozzarisella.co.uk