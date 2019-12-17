●What Car?’s first-ever television advert airs 30 December

●Highlights that on average buyers save nearly 10% off a new vehicle’s RRP when shopping through What Car?**

●Television ad forms a part of larger media campaign including paid social content, and display and print advertising for the first three months of 2020

●All listed cars are available at What Car?’s Target Price, which is a guaranteed minimum saving for What Car? buyers based on mystery shopping data

●To find your next car, visit: www.whatcar.com/new-car-deals



What Car?, Britain’s leading consumer champion and new car buying platform, has launched a new television advert as part of its ongoing strategy to connect Britain’s new car buyers to its growing network of trusted dealers.



The advert - which debuts on December 30 - is What Car?’s first-ever television campaign and forms part of a larger media rollout that also includes paid social content, display and print advertising throughout the first three months of 2020.



Uniquely, What Car? takes the UK’s new car buyers through their entire car-buying journey, from guiding their car choices with independent reviews and advice articles created by its team of motoring experts, through to connecting them with trusted retailers selling their cars at What Car?’s Target Price or below.



What Car?’s decision to link trusted retailers to its audience reflects a growing popularity for car buyers to shop through the internet, with a recent survey of more than 5000 visitors to its website revealing that nearly half of all buyers expect a better deal when buying their vehicle online*.



Every car sold through What Car? must be priced at Target Price or lower, which is based on mystery shopper data and new car price research that is updated daily, ensuring a fair deal for shoppers. On average, Target Price quotes are 8.97% below manufacturer list price offers**, while 75% of offers made by dealers actually beat Target Price.



What’s more, buyers who want to enquire about a new car purchase only need to submit limited personal information, ensuring they aren’t bombarded with marketing and sales materials afterwards. Retailers respond directly to requests on the What Car? New Car Buying platform and will only contact the buyer direct when invited to do so by the customer.



Darren Pitt, marketing director at Haymarket Automotive, said, “We’ve been helping Britain’s

car buyers find the right car for over 45 years - but thanks to advances in technology we are now able to extend that journey, allowing them to negotiate with dealers online, from the starting point of a fair Target Price. Instead of having to waste time physically going from dealer to dealer, buyers can shortlist vehicles from the comfort of their own home, assured that they are paying a fair price for their car without having the hassle of haggling.



“We are confident that this new bold campaign will ensure that What Car? is front of

mind in what is traditionally the busiest time of year for car buying in the UK. What Car? has long been regarded as a trusted destination to research and review a new car - now we want to make everyone aware it is also a great place to go on and purchase a new car.”



The TV ad brings What Car?’s new car buying proposition to life by portraying a hundred toy cars speeding around a track, prior to just one being singled out after passing through a series of ramps, spirals, and drop-down chutes, symbolising how the service narrows the multiple choices faced by prospective car buyers down to a single vehicle.



To view the new What Car? advert, visit: https://youtu.be/0ZaibpYApdo



* Online survey by What Car? based on 5307 new car buyers

** The average Target Price discount over the OTR for 2019 is 8.97%, according to What Car?



About What Car?

What Car? is the UK’s most trusted car buying brand, thanks to its market-leading website, magazine, videos, social media and Car of the Year awards event. It has helped Britain’s car buyers to make purchasing decisions for more than 45 years.



A winner of numerous awards and accolades, whatcar.com is recognised as one of the UK’s leading consumer websites and attracts 1.7m unique users every month, generating more than 13m monthly page impressions. The brand has seen major investment in its digital infrastructure as it develops its new car buying ecommerce platform, allowing users to act on the trusted advice What Car? offers.



With a print circulation of 55,459, combined with its mobile and social reach, What Car? has

more than 5.5 million monthly points of contact with its audience on the move, at work, at

home and at the crucial point of sale. It is the top performing monthly on the UK newsstand

in the motoring category.



