Dear Sir or Madam,



I am contacting you to invite you to Wahlburgers tomorrow, Tuesday 17th of December, where Mark Wahlberg and Chef Paul Wahlberg will host a press conference to announce the launch of the charity pledge from Wahlburgers UK to The Felix Project as well as detail the local operators’ restaurant and bar relaunch. You are also invited to try food from the new menu.



Prompted by The Homeless Fund campaign, The Felix Project was selected as a charity partner because, through food, they support frontline charities in London that tackle issues like homelessness as well as supporting communities from disadvantaged backgrounds. The Felix Project have aligned Wahlburgers with Greenhouse who support children through sports and nutrition; two areas of particular importance to the Wahlberg family. The three areas of commitment are:

- Introduction of The Felix Burger on the new menu (£1 donated for each sale).

- Pledge two apprenticeship schemes to young adults through The Felix Project.

- Commitment to The Felix Project's Green Scheme that sees surplus food distributed to address the recently publicised statistics that today in London 1.5 million adult Londoners experience hunger (1 in every 5 adult Londoners) and 400,000 children live in households short of regular healthy food*



Please see below for itinerary and press release with full details.



4-6pm: Workshop with Chef Paul and young adults from Greenhouse (interview opportunity).

6.30pm: Press conference with Mark Wahlberg, Paul Wahlberg, The Felix Project (interview opportunity).

7pm: New menu tasting.

8pm: Wahlburgers DJ Nights launch party until late with DJ Ashley James.



Are you free to attend? Strictly RSVP only.



Kindest regards,

Leah





Press Release



Wahlburgers Announces Charity Partnership along with Restaurant and Bar Relaunch



On Tuesday 17th of December, Mark Wahlberg and Chef Paul Wahlberg will host a press conference to announce the launch of the charity pledge from Wahlburgers UK to The Felix Project as well as detail the local operators’ restaurant and bar relaunch following opening in the Capital earlier this year.



Following feedback from customers over the first six months of operation and an internal review of additional growth opportunities, Wahlburgers is evolving its format into a full service restaurant with a standalone bar. The restaurant will open at 9am in order to serve the area’s bustling breakfast crowd and new dishes have been created to supply this demand. In addition to those dishes a range of new starters, sides, and main courses will also be added to the existing menu. The Wahlburgers Bar will launch a standalone cocktail menu as well introduce Wahlburgers DJ Nights from Thursday to Saturday to accommodate the location's late-night crowd of Covent Garden.



“Each Wahlburgers around the world has a specific set of dishes that we feel fit anywhere we have a restaurant. During our first half year of operating in London we received some feedback from our guests that they’d also like to see some other options, and we listened,” said Chef Paul Wahlberg.



In line with Wahlburgers’ commitment to their presence in the UK to become part of the community the restaurant group today announce their partnership with London-based food waste charity The Felix Project. Prompted by The Homeless Fund campaign, The Felix Project was selected as a charity partner because, through food, they support frontline charities in London that tackle issues like homelessness as well as supporting communities from disadvantaged backgrounds. The Felix Project have aligned Wahlburgers with Greenhouse Sports, a charity they support that provides sports coaching and mentoring to young Londoners from disadvantaged backgrounds, supporting two areas of particular importance to the Wahlberg family; sports and nutrition.



“We are committed to not only making our restaurant in London a success, but also being an extension of the community around us and finding a charity where we can both add value but also understand and agree with its ethos is important to us”, adds Mark Wahlberg.



Wahlburgers UK is committing to two paid apprenticeship schemes that will be awarded to two 15-19 year olds. Additionally the young adults are being tasked with creating The Felix Burger that will be added to the new Wahlburgers’ menu, with a £1 donation for each ordered going directly to The Felix Project.



In addition to the designation dish for donation and the apprenticeship pledge, Wahlburgers has also joined The Felix Project Green Scheme, that sees surplus food recovered by Felix volunteers from restaurants, shops and delis in central London an redistributed to local charities. This is part of the charity’s overall operations in London, which currently rescue and deliver enough surplus food for 6.5 million meals a year helping to address the recently publicised statistics that today in London 1.5 million adult Londoners experience hunger (1 in every 5 adult Londoners) and 400,000 children live in households short of regular healthy food*. *Source Mayor of London.



Mark Curtin, The Felix Project's CEO, said: "We are delighted to be Wahlburgers' charity partner of choice. The funds raised by the new Felix Burger will help us keep tackling hunger in London, and adding Wahlburgers to our list of food supply partners means we can rescue more surplus food and deliver more meals to those people in London experiencing hunger. Mark and the team have a clear mission to be an active, positive and responsible member of their local community, something we are fully committed to in London."



Wahlburgers Covent Garden is also launching their programme of DJ nights this evening with celebrity DJ Ashley James and friends. The Wahlburgers Bar DJ Nights offers live music from 9pm until 1am Thursday to Saturday.





Editors Notes



Please do RSVP to leah@fourteenten.com or alternatively, you can reach us on 020 7352 0101.



Address

Wahlburgers

8-9 James Street

Covent Garden

WC2E 8BH



Web & Social

https://wahlburgers.com/london

https://www.instagram.com/wahlburgers.uk

https://www.facebook.com/wahlburgersUK



About Wahlburgers

Wahlburgers is a casual dining restaurant & bar founded by brothers Mark, Donnie and Chef Paul Wahlberg, which just wrapped 10 successful seasons of A&E Network's Emmy-nominated reality show. While its interior decor is filled with photos and memories celebrating the brothers' life journeys from Dorchester neighbourhood kids to rising chef and international superstars, Wahlburgers makes food, beverages and its guests the real stars. With menu items like delicious fresh ground beef burgers, bountiful salads, tasty tots and frothy frappes, Chef Paul and team are obsessed with making guests happy and feeling like family. Wahlburgers currently has 34 locations throughout North America and the U.K., and is dedicated to giving back in every community it serves. Fast Casual recently named Wahlburgers in the Top 100 Movers & Shakers and Patrick Renna, President of Wahlburgers, was recognized in its Top 25 Executives list. In 2018, Wahlburgers launched Wahlburgers At Home, its line of proprietary products, including its Certified Angus Beef served in the restaurants, now available in thousands of stores throughout the US.



About The Felix Project

In London, 1.5 million adults experience hunger. 400,000 children are at risk of missing their next meal. Meanwhile, our food industry generates almost 2 million tonnes of good, edible surplus food every year. The Felix Project is a London-based UK charity set up in 2016 by entrepreneur Justin Byam Shaw to tackle these issues.



The Felix Project rescues food from over 170 suppliers including supermarkets, farms and delis, and delivers it to over 350 charities and primary schools. In 2019 they aim to rescue and deliver over 2,500 tonnes of food, enough to make almost 6.5 million meals. £10 donated help deliver 25 meals. Every hour volunteered over the Christmas period helps deliver 100 meals.



About Greenhouse Sports

London-based charity Greenhouse Sports works in partnership with schools to place coaches in schools full-time and deliver extra-curricular, inspirational coaching and mentoring programmes. Greenhouse Sports has worked with over 40,000 young people since 2002 with the goal of using sport to engage young people and help them develop life skills that will help them succeed in later life. Recent research from Loughborough University found widespread evidence that engagement with Greenhouse Sports raises attendance and academic performance as well as achieves positive behavioural change. For more information on the impact Greenhouse Sports programmes have on young Londoners.



Links

https://thefelixproject.org

https://www.greenhousesports.org



Facebook: https://en-gb.facebook.com/greenhouse/

Twitter: @_Greenhouse_

Instagram: greenhousesports