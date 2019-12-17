Latest funding round enables deeper technology integration, exploration of new markets and strengthened technological leadership



Paris, France - 17th December 2019 - EfficientIP, the network security and automation specialist, today received an $11 million Series B investment from Jolt Capital to support its continued international growth. The investment will drive international expansion and deepen service offerings in response to increased global DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IP Address Management) demand.



EfficientIP helps businesses stay online and secure against data loss by making the IP infrastructure foundation reliable, agile and secure. A growing number of connected devices, and the mixture of cloud and in-house computing is making IT more complex, but EfficientIP is helping businesses simplify processes and become more competitive.



David Williamson, CEO of EfficientIP commented, “Today’s investment will enable us to accelerate our expansion on a global scale. The market opportunity for DDI solutions is growing, and we look forward to capitalizing by increasing our sales force to meet current demand, and driving further innovation that really matters to continue satisfying tomorrow's customer needs. Given Jolt Capital’s strong record in scaling tech companies globally, they are the ideal partner to support this growth phase.”



Powered by this recent investment, EfficientIP is also looking to intensify its channel partner strategy, and develop new technological alliances connected to its innovations, adding to current ecosystem partnerships with leading companies like Cisco, VMware and ServiceNow.



Guillaume Girard, a Partner at Jolt Capital, added, “We’ve been tracking EfficientIP for some time, and have been impressed with their continued ability to deliver on ambitious growth plans. EfficientIP fits perfectly in our target scope, combining deeptech assets enabling leading-edge solutions and a highly motivated top-tier team in a market which is expanding quickly. Given its increasing market footprint with Fortune 500 customers, EfficientIP is well poised for strong growth.”



EfficientIP is the first company to have patented and released award-winning DNS infrastructure security solutions such as its DNS Blast, the world’s fastest DNS server. Innovation also includes edge GSLB — the world’s first DNS global server load balancing, delivering intelligent application traffic routing from the network edge, closest to the users.



About EfficientIP

EfficientIP is a network automation and security company, specialising in DNS-DHCP-IPAM solutions (DDI), with the goal of helping organisations worldwide drive business efficiency through agile, secure and reliable infrastructure foundations. Integrated solutions enable IP communication and simplify network management with end-to-end visibility and smart automation, while patented technology secures DNS services to safeguard data and ensure application access. Companies in all sectors rely on EfficientIP offerings to face the challenges of key IT initiatives such as cloud applications and mobility. For further information, please visit: https://www.efficientip.com.



About Jolt Capital

Jolt Capital SAS is a Paris-based independent Private Equity firm investing in fast growing, profitable, globally-oriented technology companies of European origin, with revenues between €10m and €100m. Jolt Capital has invested in and catalysed various champion technology companies, including Heptagon (now part of AMS), Verimatrix, Fogale Nanotech, Alpha Mos, Blackwood Seven, NIL Technology, 4JET, Eyeota and Sinequa. The firm is authorized and regulated by the AMF. For more information, please visit: www.jolt-capital.com.



